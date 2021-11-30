DOE nuclear waste plan to break stalemate over Yucca Mountain

The Department of Energy plan is intended to end a stalemate over the planned Yucca Mountain repository in Nevada.

This May 31, 2019, file photo shows the south portal to a five mile tunnel in Yucca Mountain, 90 miles northwest of Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

WASHINGTON — The Department of Energy unveiled plans Tuesday to require state and local approval before selecting nuclear waste storage sites, a move intended to break the stalemate over development of the Yucca Mountain repository opposed by Nevada leaders.

The measure to find alternative sites was recommended by government regulators in a report released by the Government Accountability Office in September.

Dr. Kathryn Huff, principal deputy assistant secretary for nuclear energy at the Department of Energy, said plans to find new disposal sites would provide “responsible management of our spent nuclear fuel.”

A request for information is being issued by the Department of Energy to develop a plan and a timeline with cost estimates, Huff said.

Nuclear energy and preserving existing reactors are part of the Biden administration’s long-term plan to move away from fossil fuel and greenhouse emissions. But a 30-year stalemate over disposal of spent nuclear fuel rods has resulted in nuclear waste to be stockpiled at sites at nuclear reactors, posing potential health and environmental risks that would be eliminated if it was stored underground.

“We absolutely need nuclear energy,” Huff said at a virtual news conference.

With staunch opposition to permanent waste disposal in Nevada at Yucca Mountain, the Biden administration announced it would restart efforts that began under President Barack Obama to seek interim and permanent storage sites approved by state, local and tribal leaders.

In a joint statement, Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, both Nevada Democrats, hailed the Biden administration for moving forward with a process to select storage sites that do not include Yucca Mountain, located 90 miles north of Las Vegas.

Nevada lawmakers also praised a process that gives communities input in selecting a disposal site.

‘Consent-based siting’

Regulators with the Government Accounting Office, the auditing arm of Congress, recommended a return to “consent-based siting” in a September report about the need to address the growing stockpile of waste.

The concept came from a Blue Ribbon Commission during the Obama administration.

Nevada lawmakers have long pushed for such a plan, with legislation filed repeatedly in the House by Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., and recently by Cortez Masto in the Senate.

The attempts failed in the House and for lack of action in the Senate.

“This is good news for Nevada as we continue to reject efforts to store nuclear waste generated elsewhere,” Titus said, referring to the nuclear waste produced in other states.

Yucca Mountain was designated by Congress in 1987 as the site for permanent nuclear waste storage, but local opposition and environmental concerns over groundwater and seismic activity delayed development.

The Obama administration moved to shelve the Yucca Mountain project in 2010, and then-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., eliminated congressional allocation of funding.

An attempt to resurrect the Yucca Mountain project ended when President Donald Trump flip-flopped on his administration’s three-year budgeting plan for the Department of Energy and Nuclear Regulatory Commission to complete the licensing process for a construction permit.

Opposition mounting in Texas, New Mexico

Since then, the commission has granted a construction permit to build an interim-storage facility in Andrews County, Texas. That has been met with opposition from Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, and the state Legislature.

Another application for an interim-storage facility in Southeast New Mexico is also expected to receive Nuclear Regulatory Commission approval, although opposition is mounting from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, and state lawmakers.

Nuclear power plants that produce no carbon emissions are key to the Biden administration’s long-term plan for clean energy to address climate change. Preserving existing plants, as well as bringing online a next generation of reactors is essential to the goal, Huff told reporters.

But those plans hinge on storage of existing nuclear waste in interim, and eventually permanent, repositories.

Historically, potential sites for disposal have been met with local opposition due to fear of transportation and handling of lethal, radioactive materials.

There is roughly 86,000 metric tons of nuclear waste scattered among 75 operating or shuttered nuclear power plants in 33 states, according to the Government Accountability Office report.

Government regulators urged the Department of Energy to draft a policy and craft a process to consolidate the waste at interim or permanent repositories with local approval.

But the recommendation also noted the need for final congressional action to amend the 1987 law to allow storage at sites other than Yucca Mountain.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.