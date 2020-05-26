90°F
Politics and Government

DOJ warns Gov. Sisolak over ban on religious gatherings

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 26, 2020 - 11:01 am
 
Updated May 26, 2020 - 11:24 am

WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice has warned Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak that his ban on in-person gatherings of 10 or more people in churches and other places of worship to limit the spread of the coronavirus could violate the First Amendment.

In a letter dated on Memorial Day, Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband and U.S. Attorney for Nevada Nicholas Trutanich warned that while the Democratic governor’s ban on religious services involving 10 or more people was drafted to protect the health and safety of Nevadans, the stay-at-home guidance “impermissably treats religious and nonreligious organizations unequally.”

On Friday, President Donald Trump announced that he deemed churches, synagogues, mosques and other places of worship to be “essential.”

Trump vow to override governors

“I’ll override the governors,” he warned. “Americans need more prayers, not less.”

The Department of Justice letter followed up on Trump’s pro-prayer message.

On March 17, Sisolak announced an emergency order for the Silver State that shuttered places of worship, schools, casinos and other nonessential businesses.

On May 7, Sisolak announced Phase One reopening guidance, which relaxed the rules for nonessential businesses such as restaurants, barbershops and nail salons. The new rules did not set a fixed cap on gatherings of 10 or more people in those businesses, although it did order restaurants to operate at half capacity. The per-person cap remained in force for religious gatherings.

Last week, the Calvary Chapel Lone Mountain on North Rancho Drive filed a complaint that argued the governor was wrong to force the church to remain closed while businesses could reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dreiband and Trutanich agreed with that view of the governor’s order, arguing that Nevada’s rule “impermissibly treats religious and nonreligious organizations unequally.”

The governor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Review-Journal early Tuesday.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.

