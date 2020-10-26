61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Politics and Government

Donald Trump coming to Bullhead City for Wednesday rally

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 25, 2020 - 8:46 pm
 

President Donald Trump is traveling to Arizona for a pair of campaign rallies on Wednesday, according to his campaign website.

A “Make America Great Again Victory Rally” will take place at noon at the Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport. Doors open at 9 a.m.

Trump is scheduled to speak at another rally at 2:30 p.m. at the Phoenix Goodyear Airport. Doors open at 11:30 a.m.

The president’s son, Eric Trump, has two events scheduled in Nevada on Tuesday: a “Make America Great Again!” event in Reno at 1 p.m. and a “Latinos for Trump” event in Las Vegas at 7 p.m.

The Las Vegas event is being hosted at the Ahern Hotel, 300 W. Sahara Ave., and doors open at 6 p.m.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Cher, Rep. Susie Lee host early voting rally in southwest Las Vegas
Cher, Rep. Susie Lee host early voting rally in southwest Las Vegas
2
Harry Reid: Joe Biden should end Senate filibuster after 3 weeks
Harry Reid: Joe Biden should end Senate filibuster after 3 weeks
3
State reports 1,146 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths
State reports 1,146 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths
4
Donald Trump-Joe Biden projects as biggest betting event ever
Donald Trump-Joe Biden projects as biggest betting event ever
5
Trump expected to stump in Southern Nevada next week
Trump expected to stump in Southern Nevada next week
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Marc Short, chief of staff for Vice President Mike Pence, speaks with reporters at the White Ho ...
Mike Pence’s top aide tests positive for coronavirus
The Associated Press

A spokesman says Vice President Mike Pence will continue with his aggressive campaign schedule after his chief of staff, Marc Short, tested positive for the coronavirus Saturday.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, is seen last month in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Murkowski backs Barrett as confirmation vote looms
By Lisa Mascaro and Mary Clare Jalonick The Associated Press

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett won crucial backing Saturday when one of the last Republican holdouts against filling the seat during an election season announced support for President Donald Trump’s pick ahead of a confirmation vote expected Monday.

This July 22, 2020, file photo shows COVID-19 curbside testing supplies at the UNLV Medicine cu ...
State reports 1,146 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths
By / RJ

For the first time since Aug. 14, the daily reported tally of new coronavirus cases topped more than 1,000 throughout Nevada on Saturday, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.