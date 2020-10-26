Donald Trump coming to Bullhead City for Wednesday rally

A “Make America Great Again Victory Rally” will take place at noon at the Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport in Arizona.

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Carson City Airport, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Carson City. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump is traveling to Arizona for a pair of campaign rallies on Wednesday, according to his campaign website.

A “Make America Great Again Victory Rally” will take place at noon at the Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport. Doors open at 9 a.m.

Trump is scheduled to speak at another rally at 2:30 p.m. at the Phoenix Goodyear Airport. Doors open at 11:30 a.m.

The president’s son, Eric Trump, has two events scheduled in Nevada on Tuesday: a “Make America Great Again!” event in Reno at 1 p.m. and a “Latinos for Trump” event in Las Vegas at 7 p.m.

The Las Vegas event is being hosted at the Ahern Hotel, 300 W. Sahara Ave., and doors open at 6 p.m.

