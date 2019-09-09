94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Donald Trump defends plan to meet Taliban at Camp David

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 9, 2019 - 4:49 pm
 
Updated September 9, 2019 - 5:06 pm

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump defended his decision to meet with the Taliban at Camp David for peace talks over the weekend, even as he took credit for canceling the meeting.

On Monday afternoon, Trump said the Taliban are “dead as far as I’m concerned. They’re dead.”

“It was my idea,” to hold the meeting at Camp David, Trump told reporters gathered on the South Lawn as he headed to Marine One for the first leg of a trek to North Carolina. “And it was my idea to terminate it. I didn’t discuss it with anyone else.”

Trump repeated the assertion that he made on Twitter, that he canceled the unorthodox meeting at the hallowed presidential retreat because a Taliban suicide car bombing had killed 12, including American Army Sgt. First Class Elis Angel Barreto Ortiz, in a bid to strengthen their bargaining leverage.

That move, Trump said, caused him to call off peace talks that could have ended America’s role in the 18-year-old war that followed the Sept. 11 attacks. “They feel like they blew it,” said Trump.

Story shocks Washington

The story came to light on Twitter over the weekend, when Trump shocked Washington with the news that, “unbeknownst to almost everyone,” he had planned to meet with “major Taliban leaders” and Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani at Camp David on Sunday.

It was the rare supersize political nugget that did not leak to the press – despite its huge policy ramifications and its controversy within the administration where some reportedly objected to inviting the Taliban to Camp David.

The Taliban government in Afghanistan shielded al Qaeda as its leaders plotted the airplane attacks on New York and Washington.

Democrats and Republicans alike were taken aback, especially given the cancelled meetings’ proximity to the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on Wednesday.

“I don’t know how you bring those who gave refuge to the perpetrator of Sept. 11 as we approach the 18th anniversary to Camp David,” Sen. Bob Melendez, D-N.J., told WCBS.

Democratic strategist Maria Cardona tweeted, “And he keeps proving my point – this weekend’s tweet announcing and then canceling the supposed Taliban meeting at Camp David – WHO DOES THAT??? This is not normal.”

Republicans glad talks dead

Rather than criticize Trump’s decision to invite the Taliban for talks, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wy., issued a tweet that praised Trump for being “right to end the talks.”

“Camp David is where America’s leaders met to plan our response after al-Qaida, supported by the Taliban, killed 3,000 Americans on 9/11. No member of the Taliban should set foot there. Ever,” Cheney’s tweet began.

Likewise, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., wrote, “Could not agree more with President @realDonaldTrump that peace talks with the Taliban are dead until they change their behavior. When it comes to radical Islam STRONG is better than WEAK.”

Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., defended his father in a tweet that hit Rep. Justin Amash, I-Mich., a former Republican who left the party as he became the only GOP House member to support impeachment. Amash is considered a potential rival in the GOP 2020 presidential primary.

“Drumroll pls. The hypocrite of the week award goes to Justin Amash,” Trump Jr. tweeted. “He’s called for an end to the war in Afghanistan, introduced bills to limit/end our intervention. When (Donald J. Trump) actually thinks of meeting with the other side, Justin is against it.”

Longtime war critic

As a private citizen for years before he ran for the White House, Trump frequently criticized President George W. Bush’s decision to put U.S. troops in Afghanistan and Iraq. But as he ran for president in the 2016 election, Trump acknowledged that U.S. forces “probably” would have to remain in Afghanistan.

Even still, Trump made no secret of his desire to pull U.S. troops out of the region. Recent news reports on the months-long negotiations with the Taliban – headed by former U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad and held in Qatar — signaled a deal that would result in the withdrawal of some 5,000 of the 14,000 U.S. troops stationed in Afghanistan within months.

Trump repeated an argument made by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday shows that peace negotiations tend to involve “bad people.”

“The alternative was the White House, and you wouldn’t have been happy with that either,” Trump quipped to reporters.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Cory Booker on college tuition and minimum wage
Cory Booker talks on the RJ Politics podcast about college debt, informing workers about their rights and livable wages.
Nevada Politics Today: Teacher raises - VIDEO
Jason Goudie, the chief financial officer for the Clark County School District, talks about teacher pay and raises. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Media's Double Standard On Incitement And Trump - Video
Over the weekend, an Elizabeth Warren-supporting socialist who opposed gun violence used a rifle to commit a mass murder in Dayton, Ohio. The media has downplayed that aspect of the tragedy.
Project Our Care Tour Kicks Off In Las Vegas
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus joined health care advocates and local residents as part of Protect Our Care’s nationwide bus tour kick off in Las Vegas on Monday, August 5, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders talks about guns, response to El Paso shooting
Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke about his response and continued policy ideas about guns and gun control to the Review-Journal after a panel of other topics. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg On Gun Control And Climate Change - Video
Pete Buttigieg talks about his campaign for the 2020 election and how Nevada is a vision of what the future can be.
Beto O'Rourke speaks in Las Vegas
Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke to supporters at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Nevada Senate leader Kelvin Atkinson sentenced to prison
Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson, who pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds, was sentenced to 27 months in prison on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trumps Strength is also a Weakness - Video
One of Donald Trump’s greatest strengths — his ability to shape national narratives — is also a great weakness.
Tax the Rich Bus Tour makes a stop in Las Vegas - Video
The Tax the Rich Bus has stopped in Las Vegas as part of its summer tour. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ - Video
Assembly Woman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ to bring the community together to hear about the candidates up for election and for people to gather and have fun.
Democrat Virtual Caucus - Video
Elizabeth Warren visits Las Vegas
Senator Elizabeth Warren made a campaign stop at the East Las Vegas Community Center on Tuesday July 2, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Aaron Ford Speaks About Bill AB431
AB431 is a bill sponsored by Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson to restore the right to vote for formerly incarcerated individuals. Attorney General Aaron Ford spoke at the AM&E Church in North Las Vegas about the bill, on Monday, July 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Right Take: Biden's Racially Questionable Comments
Joe Biden has uttered racially charged statements for years. Now that he’s the frontrunner for the Democrat presidential nomination, he may finally face prolonged scrutiny for them.
Christopher Rufo Discusses Homelessness In The USA - VIDEO
Christopher Rufo discusses homelessness in the United States and how politicians can work to improve conditions for those with drug addictions.
Clark County 2019 Election Results - Video
The 2019 Elections wrap up in Clark County including an upset in the Boulder City Mayor race.
Olivia Diaz talks about her win in Ward 3 - VIDEO
Las Vegas City Councilwoman-elect Olivia Diaz talks about her election win in Ward 3 and what lies ahead for her.
THE LATEST
A cashier rings up a marijuana sale at the Essence cannabis dispensary in Las Vegas. (John Loch ...
Nevada marijuana official placed on leave
By / RJ

A top Nevada marijuana official who has faced criticism over his conduct during the state’s cannabis licensing process was placed on administrative leave last week.

An Army carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of Sgt. 1st Class Elis Barreto ...
Afghanistan peace process in disarray after failed Trump plan
By Deb Riechmann, Matthew Lee and Robert Burns The Associated Press

President Donald Trump’s abrupt decision to cancel a secret negotiation with the Taliban and Afghan leaders has thrown the peace process into disarray two days before the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

This Aug. 24, 2019, photo provided Sunday, Aug. 25, by the North Korean government, shows North ...
North Korea fires projectiles after offering talks with US
By Hyung-Jin Kim The Associated Press

The military said South Korea will monitor possible additional launches by North Korea but gave no further details like exactly what projectile North Korea fired.

President Donald Trump, right, drives a golf cart during a round of golf at the Trump National ...
Trump to address GOP lawmakers at Baltimore retreat
The Associated Press

The visit will come after Trump’s attacks on Democratic U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings and his Baltimore-area district earlier this summer.