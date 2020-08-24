106°F
Politics and Government

Donald Trump speaks to delegates on first day of GOP convention

Trump says only way Democrats can win election is by rigging it (CBC News/STN)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 24, 2020 - 1:20 pm
 
Updated August 24, 2020 - 1:26 pm

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump prepared to use the White House as a TV set Monday night as he dropped by the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, minutes after delegates officially nominated him.

It was all part of the Trump campaign’s effort to portray an incumbent ready to go anywhere to serve the country in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, a contrast to former Vice President Joe Biden’s Delaware-only participation in the Democratic National Convention last week.

“I felt an obligation to be here,” Trump told the Charlotte Convention Center as he spoke for nearly an hour, revisiting a number of recent grievances, including universal voting by mail and Fox News’ coverage decisions.

Vice President Mike Pence, who visited Wisconsin as Biden and running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., stayed away from the Milwaukee convention site, also showed up in Charlotte, where he tried out a new slogan, “Make America Great Again — Again.”

Democratic war room senior spokeswoman Lily Adams responded: “Republicans promised that Trump would deliver an uplifting message to the American people, but what we just heard was more of the same. The same lies. The same incoherence. And the same incompetence. As Americans suffer through a health care crisis and economic recession fueled by Trump’s chaos, he hasn’t found a new tone; he’s doubled down.”

For its part Monday, the Biden campaign released a 60-second spot that portrayed the country as beset by four crises involving public health, a reeling economy, climate change and “a national reckoning on racial injustice,” and argued Biden and Harris represented the “team that’s up to the task” of tackling these threats.

Biden holds a 7.6 percent lead over Trump in the RealClearPolitics average of national polls.

During a call with reporters, the campaign framed the GOP confab as a more optimistic affair than the Democratic convention that “painted a very dark and bleak picture of this country.”

The RNC’s theme is “Honoring the Great American Story,” and Monday’s focus will be “Land of Promise.” The convention convenes each night at 5:30, a half-hour earlier than the DNC began. Monday night is expected to close with a stem-winder from Trump’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr.

According to the campaign, Trump will make an appearance, but not necessarily deliver scripted remarks, every night ahead of his Thursday night acceptance speech. For Monday, Trump will appear with front-line workers, such as police officers, nurses and truckers, whom he will honor for their sacrifices and work to keep the country running during the pandemic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.

