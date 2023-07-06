98°F
Politics and Government

Donald Trump to speak at Las Vegas event

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 6, 2023 - 10:08 am
 
Former President Donald Trump speaks during an event with Joe Lombardo, then-Republican candida ...
Former President Donald Trump speaks during an event with Joe Lombardo, then-Republican candidate for Nevada governor, and Republican Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt on July 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Former president and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump will speak at a Nevada volunteer recruitment event Saturday.

The event will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the Fervent Calvary Chapel in Las Vegas.

People can register to attend at Donald Trump’s website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on Twitter.

