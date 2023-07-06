Donald Trump to speak at Las Vegas event
Former president and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump will speak at a Nevada volunteer recruitment event Saturday.
Former president and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump will speak at a Nevada volunteer recruitment event Saturday.
The event will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the Fervent Calvary Chapel in Las Vegas.
People can register to attend at Donald Trump’s website.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on Twitter.