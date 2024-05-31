Dr. Miriam Adelson to support major pro-Trump spending group

The Las Vegas Review-Journal owner and majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp. will be a major backer of the Preserve America super PAC.

FILE - Miriam Adelson listens as President Donald Trump speaks at the Israeli American Council National Summit in Hollywood, Fla., Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Dr. Miriam Adelson will be a major contributor to a political action committee backing former President Donald Trump in his bid to win back the White House.

According to Reuters, Adelson will be the lead donor of Preserve America super PAC, a committee she and her late husband, Sheldon Adelson, donated to in the 2020 election cycle.

Miriam Adelson is the majority shareholder of gaming giant Las Vegas Sands Corp. Her family also owns the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

A physician and philanthropist, Adelson has been a major donor to Republican campaigns for years. In the 2020 election cycle, she and Sheldon Adelson gave more than $218 million to conservatives, making them the largest donors in that cycle, according to Open Secrets. She also donated $25 million in the 2022 election cycle.

Dave Carney, a Republican strategist who will run the super PAC, could not be reached for comment Thursday.