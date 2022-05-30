77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Politics and Government

DUI arrest of Pelosi’s husband came after California crash

The Associated Press
May 30, 2022 - 9:57 am
 
FILE - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and her husband, Paul Pelosi, pose on the red carp ...
FILE - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and her husband, Paul Pelosi, pose on the red carpet at the Medallion Ceremony for the 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at the Library of Congress in Washington. Authorities say Paul Pelosi was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Northern California, late Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Napa County. He could face charges including driving under the influence. Bail was set at $5,000. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)
FILE - Paul Pelosi, right, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of California, follows hi ...
FILE - Paul Pelosi, right, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of California, follows his wife as she arrives for her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 17, 2022. Authorities say Paul Pelosi was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Northern California, late Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Napa County. He could face charges including driving under the influence. Bail was set at $5,000. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

NAPA, Calif. — The weekend arrest of Paul Pelosi, the husband of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, on suspicion of driving under the influence came after the Porsche he was driving was hit by another vehicle in Northern California’s wine country, authorities said.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was taken into custody shortly before midnight Saturday in Napa County, according to a sheriff’s office online booking report.

He was driving a 2021 Porsche into an intersection near the town of Yountville and was hit by a 2014 Jeep, the California Highway Patrol said in a statement late Sunday.

No injuries were reported, and the 48-year-old driver of the Jeep was not arrested.

Pelosi could face misdemeanor charges including driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content level of 0.08 or higher, the police booking report said. He was released early Sunday on $5,000 bail, records showed.

Drew Hammill, spokesperson for Nancy Pelosi, told The Associated Press on Sunday: “The Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast.” A telephone message left Monday with Nancy Pelosi’s office seeking comment on the additional details in the highway patrol statement was not immediately returned.

Nancy Pelosi on Sunday delievered the commencement address at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. Paul and Nancy Pelosi have been married since 1963.

Pelosi’s arrest was first reported by TMZ.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Trump widens lead over Biden in 2024 election odds
Trump widens lead over Biden in 2024 election odds
2
DUI arrest of Pelosi’s husband came after California crash
DUI arrest of Pelosi’s husband came after California crash
3
See how Las Vegas has grown over the past 100 years
See how Las Vegas has grown over the past 100 years
4
3 Metro vets compete to become top cop
3 Metro vets compete to become top cop
5
Candidates for Henderson City Council say public safety top priority
Candidates for Henderson City Council say public safety top priority
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Gun control advocates confront a man passing by from the National Rifle Association annual conv ...
Lawmakers work holiday weekend on limited gun-control proposals
By Saleha Mohsin and Victoria Cavaliere, Bloomberg News Tribune Content Agency

“No one law is going to save everybody,” Sen. Chris Murphy said on CBS. “But there’s a lot of lives to be saved by the things that are on the table in these negotiations.”

 
Gun policy debate blocked by Senate Republicans
By Farnoush Amiri The Associated Press

The vote failed nearly along party lines, raising fresh doubts about the possibility of robust debate, let alone eventual compromise, on gun safety measures.