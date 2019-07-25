92°F
Eagle with golf clubs? Presidential seal altered at Trump speech

The Associated Press
July 25, 2019 - 10:45 am
 

WASHINGTON — The White House says it didn’t know that an altered presidential seal featuring a two-headed eagle clutching golf clubs would be displayed at a speech by President Donald Trump this week.

Spokesman Judd Deere says officials “never saw the seal” before it was projected on a screen behind Trump as he was introduced at Turning Point USA’s teen summit on Tuesday. The real seal has a bald eagle clutching arrows in one set of talons and an olive branch in the other.

A spokesman for Turning Point USA told The Washington Post, which first reported on the seal, it fired a video team member for mistakenly displaying the seal.

Deere referred additional questions to Turning Point USA. The conservative group did not immediately return an emailed request for comment Thursday.

