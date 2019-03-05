Effort to recall Nevada state senators hits high court

Recall opponents Joyce Woodhouse, center, and Nicole Cannizzaro, right, listen as attorney Marc Elias argues whether it is constitutional to allow people to have their names removed from a recall petition on Wednesday, February 7, 2018. Michael Quine Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

CARSON CITY — Nearly two years after it began, the push to recall a pair of Democratic state senators crept forward Monday as attorneys argued before the Nevada Supreme Court.

The Republican-backed effort to recall both Joyce Woodhouse, D-Henderson, and Nicole Cannizzaro, D-Las Vegas, started in August 2017. Both are currently serving in the Nevada Legislature.

At the time, organizers collected and submitted about 14,000 signatures in support of recalling each candidate — enough to warrant a set of special elections, election officials decided, based on a review of a 5-percent sample count.

In response, Democrats sued, arguing more than 2,000 people had since signed forms asking to be removed from the recall petitions for various reasons. A Clark County judge ruled the signature withdrawal requests were valid, then ordered a full review of the petitions.

After the full review, an April 2018 decision deemed that even without the approved signature withdrawals, the recall should have failed because there weren’t enough valid signatures in the first place. Recall backers then appealed the decision with the state’s highest court.

In the hearing Monday, attorneys for both sides sparred over the constitutionality of whether it was OK to allow people who initially signed recall petitions to have their signatures removed.

Marc Elias, attorney for the senators in question, also questioned the validity of the appeal itself, saying that it would be an “absurd result” if the recalls were to move forward at this point, given that their failure was ultimately based on a full review of the initial signatures.

Flanked by several fellow Democratic senators, Woodhouse and Cannizzaro sat side-by-side as they took in the arguments from the front row of the court room gallery.

Mark Wall, an attorney representing the recall backers, argued that once the initial signatures were submitted and verified using the sample count, a judge never should have ordered the full count.

Wall also said that allowing people to withdraw their signatures after deadline “allows the target after the game is over to keep playing.”

The argument drew a sharp retort from Justice Elissa Cadish, who said that the full review “allowed us to discover that there weren’t sufficient signatures.”

Justice James Hardesty also questioned Wall’s logic.

“If we were to agree to your point, we would be sanctioning a recall that did not meet the statutory or constitutional requirements,” Hardesty said.

The court did not make a ruling Monday.

