Elizabeth Warren holds town hall meeting in east Las Vegas

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during a campaign event at East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is holding a town hall meeting in east Las Vegas as she steers her 2020 Democratic presidential primary campaign back to Nevada this week.

Tuesday night’s event is being held at the East Las Vegas Community Center.

She will be in Reno on Wednesday.

Warren was among the 20 presidential hopefuls to take part in the Democratic party’s first national debate last week. She has consistently polled in the top five of the large potential challenger pool.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

