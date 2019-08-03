96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Elizabeth Warren, in Henderson, vows to boost middle class

By Amanda Bradford Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 2, 2019 - 9:53 pm
 

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren addressed a crowd Friday night in Henderson, detailing economic and social plans to enhance opportunities for middle class families.

Hundreds packed the cafeteria at Green Valley High School, some holding “Nevada for Warren” signs. The Massachusetts senator and Democratic presidential hopeful began her remarks by saying she will open five new offices in Nevada next week and emphasized the importance of a grassroots campaign.

Warren also discussed her childhood, saying the minimum wage job her mother took after her father could no longer work “saved our family.” As a part of her proposal to bolster the middle class, Warren said she plans to increase the minimum wage to $15 per hour.

“Today, a full-time minimum wage job will not keep a mama and a baby out of poverty, and that is wrong,” she said.

Warren said she would implement a wealth tax of 2 percent on fortunes over $50 million to fund public and community college tuition and give $50 million to historically black colleges and universities.

“I’m not angry at people who are rich,” Warren said. “I just want them to pay a fair share. We just want a fighting chance.”

When asked how she plans to increase environmental protections, Warren said she is in favor of the U.S. rejoining the Paris climate agreement, though that alone is not enough.

Warren said she would invest “10 times more” in the science and infrastructure behind clean technology, and create opportunities in clean energy for U.S. workers.

“With a science foundation, our colleges and universities are going to invent the technologies,” she said. “You want to build from our science? You can totally do it, but you have to do it right here in America. American taxpayers are going to get those jobs.”

Friday’s event came days after Warren took the stage for the second round of Democratic candidate debates, after which she maintained her place among the top five candidates in recent polls. Warren is one of at least 19 candidates expected to participate in the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees forum on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Charlene Sher of Las Vegas said she supported U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders in the 2016 election but has switched to Warren because of her plans to tax the wealthiest and her proposal to increase benefits for veterans.

Las Vegas resident and teacher Kristi Forehand is undecided, but she said Friday’s event tipped the scale in Warren’s direction because of her plans to relieve student debt and her experience in education. Warren is a former schoolteacher and law school professor.

“She knows what it’s like to live the same lives we live, to be a teacher,” Forehand said. “I would love to see a teacher in the White House.”

Contact Amanda Bradford at abradford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0279. Follow @amandabrad_uc on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Beto O'Rourke speaks in Las Vegas
Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke to supporters at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Nevada Senate leader Kelvin Atkinson sentenced to prison
Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson, who pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds, was sentenced to 27 months in prison on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trumps Strength is also a Weakness - Video
One of Donald Trump’s greatest strengths — his ability to shape national narratives — is also a great weakness.
Tax the Rich Bus Tour makes a stop in Las Vegas - Video
The Tax the Rich Bus has stopped in Las Vegas as part of its summer tour. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ - Video
Assembly Woman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ to bring the community together to hear about the candidates up for election and for people to gather and have fun.
Democrat Virtual Caucus - Video
Elizabeth Warren visits Las Vegas
Senator Elizabeth Warren made a campaign stop at the East Las Vegas Community Center on Tuesday July 2, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Aaron Ford Speaks About Bill AB431
AB431 is a bill sponsored by Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson to restore the right to vote for formerly incarcerated individuals. Attorney General Aaron Ford spoke at the AM&E Church in North Las Vegas about the bill, on Monday, July 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Right Take: Biden's Racially Questionable Comments
Joe Biden has uttered racially charged statements for years. Now that he’s the frontrunner for the Democrat presidential nomination, he may finally face prolonged scrutiny for them.
Christopher Rufo Discusses Homelessness In The USA - VIDEO
Christopher Rufo discusses homelessness in the United States and how politicians can work to improve conditions for those with drug addictions.
Clark County 2019 Election Results - Video
The 2019 Elections wrap up in Clark County including an upset in the Boulder City Mayor race.
Olivia Diaz talks about her win in Ward 3 - VIDEO
Las Vegas City Councilwoman-elect Olivia Diaz talks about her election win in Ward 3 and what lies ahead for her.
Greene discusses Read by 3 and Opportunity Scholarships - VIDEO
The Nevada Legislative Session is over and the results are mixed for Nevada students, according to Tom Greene, Senior regional legislative director, Excel in Ed in Action.
Bernie Sanders visits Las Vegas
Sen. Bernie Sanders made a stop at Roy W. Martin middle school on Thursday, during his campaign trail.
Kamala Harris campaigns in Las Vegas
Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris castigated President Donald Trump’s merit-based immigration plan, saying it was “short-sighted” and overlooked the cultural significance of family, during a campaign stop in Las Vegas. “We cannot allow people to start parsing and pointing fingers and creating hierarchies among immigrants,” Harris told Asian Pacific Islander leaders at a Chinatown restaurant, one of two appearances she made Thursday.
The Right Take New Education Funding Plan - VIDEO
On Monday, Senate Education Committee chair Mo Denis, D-Las Vegas, released a new education funding formula. For years, many Democrat politicians have criticized the current education funding formula, called the Nevada Plan. They claim it’s old and outdated. Their biggest beef is that it doesn’t allocate more money for students who are English Language Learners or live in poverty. The theory is that it’s harder to educate those students and so they need additional services, which costs additional money.
Kamala Harris campaigns in Nevada
California Senator Kamala Harris meets with One APIA Nevada, a nonprofit organization that advocates for policies empowering Asian Pacific Islander Nevadans. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ben Carson talks housing (Audio only)
Ben Carson discusses housing with the Review-Journal editorial board on Thursday. (Audio only)
Ben Carson visits the RJ (Full Audio Only)
Ben Carson discusses housing with the Review-Journal editorial board on Thursday. (Audio only)
Former Vice President Joe Biden campaigns in Nevada
After campaigning at the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 16 in Henderson, former Vice President Joe Biden spoke with the Review-Journal.
THE LATEST
Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas., questions former special counsel Robert Mueller as he testifies ...
Trump nominee for intelligence director job withdraws
The Associated Press

President Donald Trump says his pick for national intelligence director has decided to withdraw from the running, citing unfair media coverage.

Proposed Secretary of State Pedro Pierluisi arrives to his confirmation hearing at the House of ...
Puerto Rico governor resigns as promised, names successor
By Danica Coto The Associated Press

An emailed announcement said successor Pedro Pierluisi did not need confirmation from both houses of the territory’s legislature because he was named secretary of state.