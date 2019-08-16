109°F
Politics and Government

Elizabeth Warren shares union-focus goals to Las Vegas convention

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 15, 2019 - 5:12 pm
 
Updated August 15, 2019 - 5:43 pm

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren gave a brief video speech on Thursday to members of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades at their annual convention in Las Vegas, where the 2020 presidential hopeful zeroed in on some union-specific campaign promises.

Here are a few highlights:

Audience: Like fellow progressive Bernie Sanders, Warren received huge applause before, during and after her speech.

Short and to the point: Other candidates incorporated large portions of their usual soapbox speeches into addresses lasting as long as 30 minutes, but Warren spent just six minutes sharing a few broad, union-oriented goals: grow union membership, boost infrastructure projects and take federal action to protect pension funds.

No Medicare for All?: Perhaps sensing union leaders may not be the target audience for single-payer health care, Warren did not mention her Medicare for All proposal. However, she did discuss the importance of combating opioid addiction, which drew loud applause.

Contact Rory Appleton at rappleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter.

