CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Politics and Government

Eric Trump to make campaign stop at Pahrump winery

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 22, 2020 - 9:57 pm
 
Updated September 22, 2020 - 10:00 pm

Eric Trump, President Donald Trump’s son, is scheduled to be in Pahrump on Thursday for an election event.

After a stop Wednesday in Glendale, Arizona, for the “Evangelicals for Trump: Praise, Prayer, and Patriotism” at a church, Eric Trump will appear at 6 p.m. Thursday at Pahrump Winery, 3810 Winery Road. Doors will open at 5 p.m.

Those wishing to attend can register here. There is a limit of two tickets per mobile number.

Nye County Public Information Office Arnold Knightly said of the Thursday event, “Nye County was recently made aware of the pending visit by Eric Trump to the Pahrump Valley Winery through a third party. The venue has not contacted County Administration or Town of Pahrump.”

Knightly continued, “However, the state directives on capacity limits of 50 people, social distancing, and face coverings are widely known. The county encourages all local businesses to take their attendees’ health and welfare into account, and that of the broader Pahrump community, and follow the State’s directives. As with all cases of actual or potential non-compliance with the Governor’s directives, the county has referred this matter to Nevada State OSHA.”

The campaign event comes with a COVID-19 waiver that says anyone attending the event assumes all risks related to exposure to the virus.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter. The Pahrump Valley Times contributed to this report.

