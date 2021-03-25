Evictions could start next week as protections expire

The moratoriums, which have helped thousands of Nevadans stay in their homes, are set to expire in less than a week unless protections are extended.

Tenants, who received an eviction notice from their landlord, fill out forms at the Civil Law Self-Help Center at the Regional Justice Center, on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

That means Nevada landlords could soon start the eviction process to remove tenants.

Gov. Steve Sisolak reinstated the state’s eviction moratorium in December, with protections set to end Wednesday. Similar to the CDC’s order, Nevada’s moratorium requires eligible renters to opt in by signing a declaration form and giving it to their landlord.

Nearly 2,300 groups, including nine Nevada organizations, wrote a letter to President Joe Biden last week urging him to extend the CDC’s moratorium, and to bolster enforcement of the order and close loopholes.

The Biden administration may extend the national moratorium, with the CDC submitting a proposal last week to the Office of Management and Budget for regulatory review. The proposal, categorized as a notice, is titled, “Temporary Halt in Residential Evictions to Prevent the Further Spread of COVID-19.”

One local nonprofit, HELP of Southern Nevada, said they expect to see a surge in emails and calls about next steps once the moratorium is lifted.

The organization was among one of 14 agencies that provided rental assistance as part of Clark County’s CARES Housing Assistance Program. Abby Quinn, chief communications officer for HELP of Southern Nevada, said the nonprofit was able to help more than 1,000 families through the process.

More money for CHAP is also coming, county officials said last week during a virtual town hall.

Still, HELP of Southern Nevada receives emails from Las Vegas Valley residents who need rental assistance, many of them worried about the moratorium lapsing.

“There’s a huge need right now for rental assistance and a lot of the people we talk to, some of their rents that they owe are still from 2020, so you’re still talking about a lot of back rent,” Quinn said. “It’s not really someone just needing one or two months of rent, so we are concerned and we’re getting prepared.”

The nonprofit is getting its outreach and crisis teams ready if the moratorium isn’t extended, Quinn said.

“That’s when we’ll see a lot more people on the streets and coming in because they’re living in their cars and so we do anticipate an influx, again, of people once that moratorium is up,” she added.

