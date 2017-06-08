Ex-FBI chief Comey testifies before Senate committee

In opening statement former FBI Director James Comey claims Trump Administration has tried to defame him (Reuters/Inform)

WASHINGTON — Former FBI Chief James Comey testified Thursday in a highly anticipated Senate hearing that President Donald Trump leaned on him to pledge his loyalty and back off an investigation into an administration aide with ties to Russia.

But in response to questions, Comey testified that he did not believe it was for him to say if the president’s behavior constituted obstruction of justice and that Trump never asked him to stop an investigation into Russian interference with 2016 elections.

Appearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee, Comey testified under oath that Trump wanted the FBI director to declare publicly that the president was not under investigation — which he was not — in a probe into Trump’s campaign ties with Russians who were meddling in the presidential election.

Trump later fired Comey and called four congressional and FBI probes into the matter a “witch hunt,” sparking uproar on Capitol Hill and the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller to launch a separate investigation to determine whether the president obstructed justice.

Comey told the panel he had no doubt that Russia tried to interfere with the 2016 election. Asked about a dossier leaked in January, however, Comey declined to respond. “That is not a question I can answer in open session,” Comey he said — leaving questions about the probe hanging.

In his opening statement made public on Wednesday, which was entered into the record without being read at the hearing, Comey confirmed a constant drum beat of countless newspaper stories and TV broadcasts that have surfaced about the FBI investigation into Russian election manipulation and the president’s frustration and activity.

Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said Trump’s behavior, based on the Comey prepared testimony, is unacceptable.

But the president’s lawyer said in a statement that the prepared testimony vindicates Trump because he was never under investigation by the FBI.

Trump won a shocking victory in November over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who blamed her loss on part of Russian hacking that prompted continued FBI scrutiny over the release of classified information from private email servers while she was in office.

Trump has repeatedly denied that he had any ties to Russian attempts to sway the election, although he cited the Russian probe when he fired Comey last month.

The Comey hearing is high drama in Washington, where the “Watergate” scandal brought down President Richard Nixon in 1974, and the House impeached President Bill Clinton in 1998. He was acquitted by the Senate.

‘Comey watch parties’

Local restaurants were opening early for “Comey watch parties” and C-Span coffee klatches.

At the White House, Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, “It’s a regular Thursday at the White House.”

When pressed on Comey’s assertion that Trump told “lies” meant to defame him, Sanders responded, “The president’s not a liar.”

To further questions on the hearing, Sanders referred the press corps to Trump’s private attorney, Marc Kasowitz.

A preview hearing was held Wednesday, when top administration intelligence officers testified before the Senate panel, but refused to comment in a public setting on conversations with the president about the FBI investigation.

Their refusal to answer committee questions brought an admonishment from Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C.

That testimony, however, was immediately overshadowed when Comey’s prepared remarks were released in advance of his Thursday appearance.

Comey took detailed notes of four personal meetings and two phone calls with Trump over four months. Comey said he felt uncomfortable with the president’s behavior, and told Attorney General Jeff Sessions he did not want to be alone with the president again.

The former FBI director said Trump demanded his “loyalty,” and brought up the director’s job status by asking during one White House meeting if Comey wanted to continue in his role after the backlash over the Clinton controversy.

Comey said Trump leaned on him to drop the probe into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who was under FBI investigation for his calls to Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak after the election.

Those contacts with the Russian ambassador led to the resignation of Flynn, who lied about the conversations to Vice President Mike Pence.

‘I hope you can let it go’

Comey said Trump had asked him to drop the investigation into Flynn, after the resignation.

“He is a good guy. I hope you can let it go,” Comey recalled Trump asking. Comey said he told the president Flynn was a good guy, but, “I did not say I would let it go.’ ”

In his testimony Thursday, Comey said he took the president’s comment “as a direction” but didn’t immediately reject the request because “I was so stunned … I just took it in.”

After Comey was fired in early May, Trump denied news reports that he sought to get the FBI to drop the investigation. During a White House news conference with the Colombian president, Trump — answering a reporter’s direct question about whether he instructed the FBI to drop the probe, said, “No. No.”

The contradiction between Comey and Trump is likely to be a flashpoint in the hearing.

Warner said any interference by the president or White House into investigations about the Russian meddling in the election would be appalling.

And Senate Republicans, like Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., have called the news reports and Comey’s testimony “troubling.”

But lawmakers in both parties question whether the testimony legally constitutes obstruction of justice by the president, which is the scope of Mueller’s special counsel investigation.

James Clapper, a former Director of National Intelligence, told the Australian press corps Wednesday that “Watergate pales to what we are confronting now.”

Review-Journal staff writer Debra J. Saunders contributed to this story. Contact Gary Martin at 202-662-7390 or gmartin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.