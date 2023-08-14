99°F
Politics and Government

Ex-Nevada Democratic leader gets role in Biden’s re-election campaign

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 14, 2023 - 12:40 pm
 
President Joe Biden speaks about health care and prescription drug costs at the University of N ...
President Joe Biden speaks about health care and prescription drug costs at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, March 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Former Nevada State Democratic Party Executive Director Alana Mounce will serve in President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign as ballot access director, his campaign announced Monday.

Mounce and the campaign’s ballot access team will lead the campaign’s delegate selection process and will work to cement Biden’s place on the ballot in all 57 states and territories, the campaign said in a Monday statement.

As executive director of the Nevada State Democratic Party, she oversaw the delegate selection process and 2018 midterms. She and other staff quit in 2021 after progressives and Democratic Socialists won leadership roles in the state party.

Mounce most recently served in the White House as the deputy political director in the Office of Political Strategy and Outreach. She also worked as the political director at the Democratic National Committee and chief of staff for the Presidential Inaugural Committee, according to the Biden-Harris campaign statement.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

