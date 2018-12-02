Ex-Sen. Harry Reid celebrates 79th birthday — PHOTO ARCHIVE

Former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid was born in Searchlight on Dec. 2, 1939.

Harry Reid, May 4, 1982. (Gary Thompson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Harry M. Reid, February, 1974. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

U.S. Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., takes the podium in 2010. (File Photo)

Nevada Gaming Commission Harry Reid last commission meeting on April 23, 1981. (Gary Thompson/Las Vegas Review-Journal )

Harry Reid sits courtside with Jerry Tarkanian in December 1983. (File Photo)

Former President Bill Clinton, left, shares a laugh and a hug with U.S. Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., during a campaign rally for Reid at Valley High School in Las Vegas in October 2010. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

U.S. Rep. Harry Reid, June 1985. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

U.S. Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., looks at a portrait of himself after it was unveiled during a ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. in December 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

U.S. Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., celebrates with his wife, Landra, during an election night party at Aria in Las Vegas in November 2010. Reid overcame a four-point deficit in pre-election poles to beat his Republican challenger, Sharron Angle. (File Photo)

Entertainer Wayne Newton, left, greets U.S. Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., during a groundbreaking ceremony for a USO lounge at McCarran International Airport in August 2010. (File Photo)

Harry Reid is sworn into the U.S. House of Representatives by Speaker of the House Tip O'Neil, D-Mass., in January 1982. (File Photo)

Dorothy Walker with U.S. Sen. Harry Reid in 1990. (Jim Laurie/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

U.S. Sen. Harry Reid, Mayor Oscar Goodman and U.S. Sen. Richard Bryan enjoy the groundbreaking for the expansion of the Desert Research Institute, which will house Nevada Test Site archives. (John Gurzinsi)

U.S. Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., waves to a crowd of protesters during an immigration reform rally outside the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in downtown Las Vegas in April 2010. (File Photo)

Harry Reid. (D' Abern/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henry Cisneros, the San Antonio mayor, left, with Harry Reid on Aug. 22, 1986. (Russell Yip/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Easter Seal pre-publicity with Harry Reid on Jan. 28, 1974. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sen. Harry Reid speaks at a ceremony honoring Cold War Warriors at the Atomic Testing Museum in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 26, 2012. (Jerry Henkel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

U.S. Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nevada, left, and Gov. Brian Sandoval chat prior to the grand opening ceremony of Culinary Health Center on Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A still image taken from a video U.S. Sen. Harry Reid posted to his website March 27, 2015, announcing he will not seek re-election in 2016. Reid injured his eye during an accident while exercising at his home in Henderson in January 2015.

Former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid was born in Searchlight on Dec. 2, 1939. The Democrat has had a long political history for Nevada, serving in the state Assembly and as lieutenant governor. He also was chairman of the Nevada Gaming Commission from 1977 to 1981.

He was elected to the U.S. of Representatives in 1982, serving until 1987. He moved to the U.S. Senate after winning the seat in the 1986 election.

He was leader of the Senate Democrats from 2005 to 2017 and was Senate Majority Leader from 2007 to 2015.

Reid retired from the Senate at the end of his fifth term in 2017.

In honor of his 79th birthday, we looked through our photo archives at Reid’s time in Nevada.