Ex-Sen. Harry Reid celebrates 79th birthday — PHOTO ARCHIVE

Former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid was born in Searchlight on Dec. 2, 1939. The Democrat has had a long political history for Nevada, serving in the state Assembly and as lieutenant governor. He also was chairman of the Nevada Gaming Commission from 1977 to 1981.
He was elected to the U.S. of Representatives in 1982, serving until 1987. He moved to the U.S. Senate after winning the seat in the 1986 election.
He was leader of the Senate Democrats from 2005 to 2017 and was Senate Majority Leader from 2007 to 2015.
Reid retired from the Senate at the end of his fifth term in 2017.
In honor of his 79th birthday, we looked through our photo archives at Reid’s time in Nevada.