Ex-senator Lincoln Chafee decides not to run for office

Former Democratic presidential candidate and Rhode Island Gov. Lincoln Chafee says he will not run for office in 2018 after all.

Former Rhode Island Gov. Lincoln Chafee waits to go onstage during an address to the George Mason University (GMU) School of Policy, Government, and International Affairs at their campus in Arlington, Virginia June 3, 2015. (Jonathan Ernstae/Reuters)

Chafee made the announcement in a tweet Tuesday morning.

He had been considering a run for his old U.S. Senate seat. That would have pitted him against fellow Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse. Chafee was a Republican in 2006 when Whitehouse won the seat.

Chafee had earlier considered a run for the governor’s office he held for one term and surprised most everyone in the state when he announced in April that he was considering a run for Senate instead.