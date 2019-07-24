Ex-special counsel Robert Mueller defends report’s findings — LIVESTREAM

Former special counsel Robert Mueller on Wednesday defended his investigation into President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russian meddling in the presidential election.

WASHINGTON — In a long-anticipated appearance on Capitol Hill, a circumspect former special counsel Robert Mueller on Wednesday defended the findings of his yearslong investigation into President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russian meddling in the presidential election.

In the first of two back-to-back hearings in the House of Representatives, Mueller referred many times to his 448-page report released on April 18, often replying with single word responses when Democrats read passages.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler opened the hearing by saying his committee has “a responsibility to address” the evidence that Mueller has uncovered in his Trump-Russia investigation.

Nadler described three themes to the hearing: “responsibility, integrity, and accountability.”

Democrats sought to pry information out of Mueller to help sway public opinion and lay the groundwork to launch a potential impeachment inquiry of Trump.

Countering the Democratic attack, Republican challenged the methods and motives used by the special counsel in the investigation, and conduct of investigators.

‘Sweeping’ Russian interference

In early questioning, Mueller, said the evidence was clear that the Russians acted in a “sweeping and systematic fashion” to influence the 2016 presidential election and sway the outcome for Trump over Democratic rival Hillary Clinton

But much of the questioning by Democrats focused on evidence Mueller uncovered that Trump, aides and former campaign officials attempted to impede or influence his 22-month investigation.

Despite 10 instances where Trump tried to hinder the investigation, Mueller reiterated a finding in his report that said the special counsel had made no determination whether the president’s action constituted obstruction of justice.

“Did you actually totally exonerate the president,” Nadler asked?

Mueller answered, “No.”

“Based on Justice Department policy and principles of fairness, we would not make a determination of whether the president committed a crime,” Mueller said. “That was our decision then and that is our determination now.”

But Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia, the top Republican on the committee,noted during questioning that “the president knew he was innocent” and did not shut down Mueller’s probe, even though he had the authority to do so.

Collins said Russia meddled in the 2016 election but “the president did not conspire with Russians.” He said “nothing we hear today will change those facts.”

Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, recounted particularly damning emails between FBI agent Peter Strzok and lawyer Lisa Page, who swapped emails during the investigation while they were in the midst of an affair.

Bias in staff seen

Gohmert said Mueller didn’t act swiftly enough to remove the two from the investigation once the emails detailed their disliked the president.

“You hired a bunch of people who didn’t like the president,” Gohmert said.

The televised hearings marked the 89th time that Mueller has appeared before Congress, but the first since he served as special counsel charged with investigating Russian meddling in the 2016.

Mueller expanded the investigation when special counsel investigators found that Trump asked former White House counsel Don McGahn to fire Mueller to end the investigation.

“This is the end of my presidency,” Trump told aides, according to the report.

When the New York Times later wrote about Trump’s attempt to end the investigation by firing Mueller, he ordered McGahn to deny the story as “Fake News.”

Trump has repeatedly mischaracterized the findings in the Mueller report, saying he was cleared of collusion, conspiracy and obstruction.

“They have no collusion,” Trump said Tuesday at a White House event with young conservatives. “They did a report, and there was no obstruction.”

Even as Mueller was testifying, Trump was tweeting about the testimony from the White House.

“This has been a disaster for the Democrats and a disaster for the reputation of Robert Mueller,” he said, attributing that view to Chris Wallace of Fox News.

Democrats have demanded that Mueller, a former FBI director, appear before the House judiciary and intelligence panels ever since his report was released April 18.

In his report, Mueller pointedly left it to Congress whether to pursue further inquiry and formal charges of obstruction of justice against the president.

It is doubtful that the hearings will produce much news that could heavily sway public opinion, as Mueller has stated that he will not venture beyond what is in the report and repeatedly refused to do so in his early testimony.

For that reason, many experts say they do not expect the House to initiate impeachment proceedings.

“Almost everyone already knows exactly where they stand on Donald Trump, and they hold these views fiercely,” said Larry Sabato with the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics.

“Nothing will make his haters like Trump, and nothing will make his lovers dislike Trump. And there won’t be enough revelations left for this hearing to make a conviction at all likely,” Sabato said. “The voters will decide Trump’s fate in November 2020. Period.”

