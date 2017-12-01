Ex-Trump adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI

Flynn, President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, admits he lied to the FBI in January about two December phone calls he had with then Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

President Donald Trump, left, is seated at his desk with then National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and senior advisor Steve Bannon, Jan. 28, 2017. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters, File)

Then National Security Adviser-designate Michael T. Flynn waits for an elevator in the lobby at Trump Tower in New York, Dec. 12, 2016. (Kathy Willens/AP, File)

WASHINGTON — Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty Friday to one count of making false statements to the FBI, the first guilty plea by a senior aide to President Donald Trump arising from special counsel Robert Mueller investigation of possible ties between the Russians and Trump’s 2016 campaign.

According to a two-page charging document filed by Mueller’s office, Flynn “willfully and knowingly” lied to the FBI in January about two December phone calls he had with then Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Flynn told the FBI he did not discuss U.S. sanctions against Russia or a U.N. resolution on Israeli settlements with Kislyak – a claim refuted by U.S. intelligence officials who intercepted the calls.

Flynn didn’t speak in court, but in a statement the retired general cited his years of military service before acknowledging “that the actions I acknowledged in court today were wrong.” Flynn said that he had agreed to cooperate with authorities “in the best interests of my family and of our country. I accept full responsibility for my actions.”

Trump fired Flynn, who had been on the job less than one month, days after the White House was told that Flynn had lied to Vice President Mike Pence about the conversations. Sally Yates, then the acting attorney general, later testified that she informed White House counsel Donald McGahn that she feared that Flynn had exposed himself to possible blackmail by the Russians.

Flynn became the fourth individual charged by Mueller’s team.

In October, the special counsel’s office charged three other Trump associates.

Former campaign volunteer adviser George Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to lying to federal agents looking at links between the Trump campaign and Russian officials.

Mueller also charged former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and associate Rick Gates on charges that included money laundering, income tax evasion and lying to federal investigators. Both Manafort and Gates have pleaded not guilty.

Mueller is examining possible coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign to influence the outcome of the 2016 election.

Flynn has been under investigation for a wide range of allegations, including his lobbying work on behalf of Turkey, but the fact that he was charged only with a single count of making false statements suggests he is cooperating with Mueller’s investigation in exchange for leniency.

U.S. District Court Judge Rudolph Contreras said during Flynn’s plea hearing that the government will decide how effectively Flynn is cooperating as part of a plea agreement.

Signs of Flynn cooperating with Mueller’s team surfaced in the past week, as his lawyers told the legal team they could no longer discuss information about the case with them. Scheduled grand jury testimony regarding Flynn was also postponed.

