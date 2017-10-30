Ex-Trump campaign manager Manafort, associate plead not guilty

Trump’s former campaign manager and that official’s business partner pleaded not guilty on Monday to felony charges of conspiracy against the United States and other counts.

Former campaign chair for President Donald Trump Paul Manafort was indicted by a federal grand jury on 12 counts, Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. (Carlo Allegri/Reuters)

Rick Gates, a former business associate of Paul Manafort and a campaign aide to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, was indicted by a federal grand jury on 12 counts, Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. (Evan Vucci/AP, File)

The car believed to be transporting President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, prepares to leave the FBI Field Office in Washington, Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. Manafort, and a former business associate, Rick Gates, have been told to surrender to federal authorities Monday, according to reports and a person familiar with the matter. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

UPDATE: A former campaign adviser to President Donald Trump has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russians, special counsel Robert Mueller said Monday, while Trump’s former campaign manager and that official’s business partner pleaded not guilty to felony charges of conspiracy against the United States and other counts.

The guilty plea by former adviser George Papadopoulos marked the first criminal case that cites interactions between Trump campaign associates and Russian intermediaries during the 2016 presidential campaign. The developments ushered Mueller’s sprawling investigation into a new phase with felony charges and possible prison sentences for key members of the Trump team.

Court papers also revealed that Papadopoulos was told about the Russians possessing “dirt” on Democrat Hillary Clinton in the form of “thousands of emails” on April 26, 2016, well before it became public that the Democratic National Committee and Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta’s emails had been hacked.

Papadopoulos has been cooperating with investigators, according to court papers, a potentially ominous sign for others in the Trump orbit who might be implicated by his statements.

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his long-term associate Richard Gates III, who also worked on the Trump campaign, turned themselves in to authorities Monday morning after being indicted by a federal grand jury.

The 31-page indictment included 12 charges for activities spanning back to 2006, none that involved the Trump campaign.

Later Monday morning, Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office released news of a plea bargain with former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos, 30, who admitted to making false statements to the FBI agents investigating links between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

Originally Papadopoulos told investigators he had met with an overseas professor with ties to the Russian government before he was involved with the campaign. Later the Chicago resident told investigators that he talked to the professor after he knew he would be an adviser to the Trump campaign.

The unidentified professor told him about the Russians possessing “thousands of emails” with “dirt” on Hillary Clinton. The professor also introduced Papadopoulos to a “female russian national,” referred to as a niece of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to the signed statement, Papadopoulos told investigators he attended a March 31, 2016 “national security meeting” in Washington D.C. with Trump. He “introduced himself to the group, he stated, in sum and substance, that he had connections that could help arrange a meeting between then-candidate Trump and President Putin.”

Papadopoulos repeatedly sent emails to campaign higher-ups with headings that included “Request from Russia to meet Mr. Trump.” No meeting was set and plans for Papadopoulos to travel to Moscow never materialized.

“The (Manafort/Gates) indictment contains 12 counts: conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money, unregistered agent of a foreign principal, false and misleading FARA statements, false statements, and seven counts of failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts,” read a statement from Mueller’s office.

The indictment against Manafort, 68, and Gates charged the two generated tens of millions in income while working for the government of Ukraine from 2006 to 2015 – income the two allegedly laundered across the globe. The indictment also charges the two with failing to register as lobbyists for a foreign government, and lying to the Department of Justice about the contract.

The document charged that Manafort used “hidden overseas wealth to enjoy a lavish lifestyle in the United States,” and that Gates used offshore funds to pay for his mortgage, children’s tuition and interior decorating of his Virginia home. Manafort used illicit income, according to the indictment, to purchase a New York property he rented out through Airbnb.

After the Manafort and Gates indictment, Trump tweeted, “Sorry, but this is years ago, before Paul Manafort was part of the Trump campaign. But why aren’t Crooked Hillary & the Dems the focus?????”

Then added, “Also, there is NO COLLUSION!”

UC Berkeley law professor John C. Yoo, who worked in the administration of President George W. Bush, opined, “Going after Manafort first means that Mueller is aiming at even bigger game, and that he wants to wrap up the investigation quickly.”

As for Papadopoulos, Yoo said, “The flake who put model UN on his resume pled guilty? He was too insignificant to have done anything illegal!”

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi released a statement that read, “Even with an accelerating Special Counsel investigation inside the Justice Department, and investigations inside the Republican Congress, we still need an outside, fully independent investigation to expose Russia’s meddling in our election and the involvement of Trump officials. Defending the integrity of our democracy demands that Congress look forward to counter Russian aggression and prevent future meddling with our elections.”

