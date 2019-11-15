Ex-US ambassador to Ukraine testifies about ‘big threat’ — LIVESTREAM

Former U.S. Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch opened the second day of Trump impeachment hearings Friday providing chilling detail how she felt a “big threat” after being suddenly ousted from her post.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch is sworn in to testify to the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, during the second public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump's efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON — Former U.S. Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch opened the second day of Trump impeachment hearings Friday providing chilling detail how she felt a “big threat” after being suddenly ousted from her post and learning that President Donald Trump personally called her “bad news” on his July phone call with the Ukrainian president.

Yovanovitch told the House Intelligence Committee of a concerted “smear” campaign against her by Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and others, including the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr.

As Yovanovitch testified at the Capitol, the president assailed her anew from the White House.

Moments after Trump’s press secretary said he would not be watching the hearing, he went after Yovanovitch as she spoke, declaring that everywhere she served “turned bad.” He said that as president he had the “absolute right” to appoint his own ambassadors.

….They call it “serving at the pleasure of the President.” The U.S. now has a very strong and powerful foreign policy, much different than proceeding administrations. It is called, quite simply, America First! With all of that, however, I have done FAR more for Ukraine than O. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2019

At the hearing, the career ambassador told the lawmakers her sudden removal by Trump played into the hands of “shady interests the world over” with dangerous intentions toward the United States.

She said she was “shocked and devastated” upon learning Trump said “she was going to go through some things” on his call with Ukraine.

She recalled that as she read the White House’s rough transcript of Trump’s conversation another person said, “The color drained from my face.”

She said quietly, “Even now words fail me.”

Her removal is one of several events at the center of the impeachment effort.

“These events should concern everyone in this room,” the diplomat testified in opening remarks. “Shady interests the world over have learned how little it takes to remove an American ambassador who does not give them what they want.”

The daughter of immigrants who fled the former Soviet Union and Nazi German, she described a 33-year career, including three tours as an ambassador to some of the world’s tougher postings, before arriving in Ukraine in 2016. She was forced out in May 2019.

She denied the accusations against her, including that she favored Democrat Hillary Clinton over Trump in the 2016 election and that she circulated a “Do Not Prosecute” list to former top prosecutor in Ukraine, Sergiy Lutsenko, which she called a “fabrication.”

‘Trump wanted her gone’

Rep. Adam Schiff, the Democratic chairman of the panel, opened the day’s hearing saying she was “too tough on corruption for some, and her principled stance made her enemies.”

It became clear, he said, “President Trump wanted her gone.”

The top Republican on the panel, Rep. Devin Nunes of California, bemoaned the hearings as a “daylong TV spectacle.”

Nunes complained that Democrats are relying on hearsay testimony from witnesses who only know of Trump’s actions second-hand. He also pressed to hear from the still anonymous government whistleblower who first alerted officials about President Donald Trump’s phone call with Ukraine that is in question. “These hearings should not be occurring at all,” he said.

Just as the hearing was opening, the White House released its rough transcript of an earlier call Trump had with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that was largely congratulatory.

Nunes read that transcript aloud. In it, Trump mentioned his experience with the Miss Universe pageant in Ukraine and invited Zelenskiy to the White House. He closed with, “See you very soon.”

Yovanovitch, a career diplomat, who has served both Republican and Democratic presidents, relayed her striking story of being told to “watch my back” and then being suddenly recalled by Trump in a swiftly developing series of events that sounded alarms about a White House shadow foreign policy.

In particular, Yovanovitch and others have described Giuliani, Trump’s lawyer, as leading an “irregular channel” outside the diplomatic mainstream of U.S.-Ukraine relations. Asked during an earlier, closed-door deposition if anyone at the State Department who was alerted to Giuliani’s role tried to stop him, she testified, “I don’t think they felt they could.”

The White House has instructed officials not to comply with the probe, and most have been issued subpoenas to appear.

Pelosi accusation

The second public impeachment hearing comes one day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., accused the president of bribery for withholding congressionally approved military aid for Ukraine while he pressured that government to launch an investigation.

Pelosi made that claim after the first day of testimony, earlier this week, where top career diplomats corroborated a telephone transcript of the president asking a favor of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation that could benefit Trump’s reelection.

Trump has repeatedly called his telephone call with Zelensky “perfect.”

“What the president has admitted to and says it’s perfect, I’ve said it’s perfectly wrong. It’s bribery,” Pelosi said during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill.

Trump lashed out on Twitter: “This Impeachment Hoax is such a bad precedent and sooo bad for our Country!”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said Ukrainian leaders did not know the military assistance was being withheld at the time of the telephone call and that there was no explicit mention of the condition between the leaders.

But testimony this week from acting ambassador to Ukraine, Bill Taylor, said another telephone call by Trump to European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland, overheard by an aide, demanded Zelensky speak publicly about the investigation while funds were withheld.

When told by the aide of the phone call, Taylor said he pressed Sondland about the president’s concern for Ukraine and the effort to stave off Russian-back separatists, to which Sondland replied that “President Trump cares more about the investigations of Biden.”

Smear campaign

Yovanovitch told House lawmakers earlier this year that she was the victim of a smear campaign by Trump and Giuliani who wanted her recalled because of her unwillingness to back an unofficial push for a Ukrainian investigation into a U.S. political figure.

Trump told reporters he did not know her, and sought to distance himself from her claims.

But Taylor and Foreign Service official George Kent, who served under Yovanovitch in the Ukraine, both testified that they were aware of the smear campaign being waged against her. Taylor and Kent were concerned.

A career diplomat, Yovanovitch said she raised concerns about a shadow campaign being orchestrated by Giuliani that ran counter to official State Department policy in the Ukraine.

In the July 25 telephone call between Trump and Zelensky, the U.S. president said Yovanovitch was “bad news” and said she was going to go through some things soon. She was later recalled from her post.

Republicans defended the recall as the president exercising constitutional authority.

