108°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Exonerated woman sues Nevada, could receive $3.5M

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 15, 2019 - 1:57 pm
 
Updated August 15, 2019 - 2:12 pm

RENO — A woman who spent more than 35 years in prison before she was exonerated for a 1976 Reno murder has filed a wrongful conviction lawsuit against the state and could receive up to $3.5 million for her time behind bars under a new Nevada law.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Washoe County District Court, seeks to grant Cathy Woods a certificate of innocence as well monetary compensation for her time behind bars. The case is expected to be the first to test Nevada’s new wrongful conviction compensation law passed by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Steve Sisolak earlier this year.

Woods was arrested in Shreveport, Louisiana, in 1979 in connection with the murder of 19-year-old Michelle Mitchell in Reno in 1976.

In 2014, a judge threw out Woods’ conviction after DNA evidence retrieved from a cigarette butt found at the scene of the killing near the University of Nevada, Reno, pointed authorities to a different suspect, former Oregon inmate Rodney Halbower.

Halbower was the suspect in several killings in Northern California that were dubbed the Gypsy Hill Killings that occurred the same year Mitchell was killed. He was sentenced to life in prison last fall for the 1976 rape and murder of two teenage girls in San Mateo County, California.

Woods was convicted based largely on a confession she made while institutionalized at a psychiatric facility in Louisiana. The Nevada Supreme Court overturned her conviction in 1985, but Woods was retried, found guilty again and sentenced to life in prison.

Woods was released from prison later that year, and her 35-plus years behind bars made Woods the longest-serving wrongfully convicted woman in U.S. history, according to the National Registry of Exonerations. The registry lists Woods as one of 13 people in Nevada who have been exonerated.

Under Assembly Bill 267, which passed the Legislature unanimously, those released from wrongful imprisonment can sue the state, and if successful, receive a certificate of innocence, have their records related to the conviction sealed and receive monetary compensation based on how long they spent behind bars. Those who spent more than 20 years in prison stand to receive $100,000 for each year they were incarcerated.

In Woods’ case, her imprisonment could translate to $3.5 million under the new law.

Woods’ attorney, Edmund Gorman, said he had no comment when reached by phone Thursday.

Woods also filed a federal lawsuit against Nevada and Louisiana officials in 2016, alleging civil rights violations and malicious prosecution. That case is ongoing.

Other people wrongfully convicted in Nevada have been able to sue and recover significant damages. In 1996, Roberto Miranda was exonerated after being sentenced to death and spending 14 years in prison for the murder of Manuel Torres in Las Vegas. Miranda later sued the county, homicide detectives and the public defender’s office and won a $5 million settlement.

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Media's Double Standard On Incitement And Trump - Video
Over the weekend, an Elizabeth Warren-supporting socialist who opposed gun violence used a rifle to commit a mass murder in Dayton, Ohio. The media has downplayed that aspect of the tragedy.
Project Our Care Tour Kicks Off In Las Vegas
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus joined health care advocates and local residents as part of Protect Our Care’s nationwide bus tour kick off in Las Vegas on Monday, August 5, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders talks about guns, response to El Paso shooting
Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke about his response and continued policy ideas about guns and gun control to the Review-Journal after a panel of other topics. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg On Gun Control And Climate Change - Video
Pete Buttigieg talks about his campaign for the 2020 election and how Nevada is a vision of what the future can be.
Beto O'Rourke speaks in Las Vegas
Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke to supporters at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Nevada Senate leader Kelvin Atkinson sentenced to prison
Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson, who pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds, was sentenced to 27 months in prison on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trumps Strength is also a Weakness - Video
One of Donald Trump’s greatest strengths — his ability to shape national narratives — is also a great weakness.
Tax the Rich Bus Tour makes a stop in Las Vegas - Video
The Tax the Rich Bus has stopped in Las Vegas as part of its summer tour. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ - Video
Assembly Woman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ to bring the community together to hear about the candidates up for election and for people to gather and have fun.
Democrat Virtual Caucus - Video
Elizabeth Warren visits Las Vegas
Senator Elizabeth Warren made a campaign stop at the East Las Vegas Community Center on Tuesday July 2, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Aaron Ford Speaks About Bill AB431
AB431 is a bill sponsored by Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson to restore the right to vote for formerly incarcerated individuals. Attorney General Aaron Ford spoke at the AM&E Church in North Las Vegas about the bill, on Monday, July 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Right Take: Biden's Racially Questionable Comments
Joe Biden has uttered racially charged statements for years. Now that he’s the frontrunner for the Democrat presidential nomination, he may finally face prolonged scrutiny for them.
Christopher Rufo Discusses Homelessness In The USA - VIDEO
Christopher Rufo discusses homelessness in the United States and how politicians can work to improve conditions for those with drug addictions.
Clark County 2019 Election Results - Video
The 2019 Elections wrap up in Clark County including an upset in the Boulder City Mayor race.
Olivia Diaz talks about her win in Ward 3 - VIDEO
Las Vegas City Councilwoman-elect Olivia Diaz talks about her election win in Ward 3 and what lies ahead for her.
Greene discusses Read by 3 and Opportunity Scholarships - VIDEO
The Nevada Legislative Session is over and the results are mixed for Nevada students, according to Tom Greene, Senior regional legislative director, Excel in Ed in Action.
Bernie Sanders visits Las Vegas
Sen. Bernie Sanders made a stop at Roy W. Martin middle school on Thursday, during his campaign trail.
Kamala Harris campaigns in Las Vegas
Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris castigated President Donald Trump’s merit-based immigration plan, saying it was “short-sighted” and overlooked the cultural significance of family, during a campaign stop in Las Vegas. “We cannot allow people to start parsing and pointing fingers and creating hierarchies among immigrants,” Harris told Asian Pacific Islander leaders at a Chinatown restaurant, one of two appearances she made Thursday.
The Right Take New Education Funding Plan - VIDEO
On Monday, Senate Education Committee chair Mo Denis, D-Las Vegas, released a new education funding formula. For years, many Democrat politicians have criticized the current education funding formula, called the Nevada Plan. They claim it’s old and outdated. Their biggest beef is that it doesn’t allocate more money for students who are English Language Learners or live in poverty. The theory is that it’s harder to educate those students and so they need additional services, which costs additional money.
THE LATEST
Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., left, joined by Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., listen to President Dona ...
Israel bans entry to 2 Democratic US congresswomen
By Ilan Ben Zion The Associated Press

Israel said Thursday that it will bar two Democratic congresswomen from entering the country over their support for a Palestinian-led boycott movement