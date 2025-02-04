68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Politics and Government

FBI agents sue over Justice Dept. effort to ID employees involved in Trump-related investigations

FILE - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) headquarters is seen in Washington, Dec. 7, 20 ...
FILE - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) headquarters is seen in Washington, Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
More Stories
Elon Musk arrives for the presidential inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, ...
World’s richest man tightens grip on US government
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., President Trump's nominee to serve as Secretary of Health and Human Ser ...
Senate committee advances RFK Jr. nomination to be health secretary
FILE- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and President Donald Trump on the South ...
SAUNDERS: Trump envisions Israel-inspired ‘Iron Dome’ for America
Assemblywoman Cecelia Gonzalez, D-Las Vegas, shakes the hand of Chief Justice Lidia S. Stiglich ...
Latino community is ‘under attack,’ Nevada lawmaker says
By Eric Tucker and Alanna Durkin Richer The Associated Press
February 4, 2025 - 10:11 am
 
Updated February 4, 2025 - 10:23 am

WASHINGTON — FBI agents who participated in investigations related to President Donald Trump have sued over Justice Department efforts to develop a list of employees involved in those inquiries that they fear could be a precursor to mass firings.

The class-action complaint, filed Tuesday in federal court in Washington, seeks an immediate halt to the Justice Development’s plans to compile a list of investigators who participated in probes of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol as well as Trump’s hoarding of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

The lawsuit notes that Trump on the campaign trail “repeatedly stated that he would personify ‘the vengeance’ or ‘the retribution,’ for those whom he called ‘political hostages,’ for their actions during the Jan. 6 attack.”

The agents contend “the very act of compiling lists of persons who worked on matters that upset Donald Trump is retaliatory in nature, intended to intimidate FBI agents and other personnel and to discourage them from reporting any future malfeasance and by Donald Trump and his agents.”

The complaint also cites the Justice Department’s firing last week of prosecutors on special counsel Jack Smith’s team as proof that the effort to compile the list is rooted in a desire for retribution.

“Donald Trump has made repeated public pronouncements of his intent to exact revenge upon persons he perceives to be disloyal to him by simply executing their duties in investigating acts incited by him and persons loyal to him,” the complaint says. “Whatever the Trump administration believes about Plaintiffs’ political affiliation, it clearly believes that persons who were involved in the investigation and prosecution of Jan. 6 and Mar-a-Lago cases are insufficiently politically affiliated with Donald Trump to be entitled to retain their employment.”

A Justice Department spokesman did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Elon Musk arrives for the presidential inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, ...
World’s richest man tightens grip on US government
By Chris Mergerian The Associated Press

Elon Musk is rapidly consolidating control over large swaths of the federal government, sidelining career officials and gaining access to sensitive databases. None of this is happening with congressional approval.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., President Trump's nominee to serve as Secretary of Health and Human Ser ...
Senate committee advances RFK Jr. nomination to be health secretary
By Amanda Seitz and Stephen Groves The Associated Press

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the controversial environmental lawyer turned public health critic, cleared his first hurdle on Tuesday to become the nation’s top health official when the Senate finance committee voted to advance his nomination for a floor vote.

MORE STORIES