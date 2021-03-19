FBI releases videos of assaults on police at Capitol, seeks help

Some of the most violent offenders in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol have yet to be apprehended, so the FBI is seeking the public’s help.

On Thursday, the FBI’s Washington field office released new information and videos of suspects in the “most egregious assaults on federal officers during the riots,” stated a news release.

“It has been two months since violent extremists breached the U.S. Capitol and committed a litany of federal criminal acts,” the FBI states. “With the assistance of hundreds of thousands of tips from the American people, the FBI has arrested more than 300 individuals who took part in the Capitol riots. Of those, more than 65 were arrested for assaulting law enforcement officers.

The video release highlighted 10 men recorded assaulting officers.

“The FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying 10 individuals suspected of being involved in some of the most violent attacks on officers who were protecting the U.S. Capitol and our democratic process on January 6,” said Steven M. D’Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington field office. “These individuals are seen on video committing egregious crimes against those who have devoted their lives to protecting the American people.

“We’re grateful to the members of the public who have already been a tremendous help in these investigations,” D’Antuono said. “We know it can be a difficult decision to report information about family, friends, or coworkers, but it is the right thing to do, and the FBI continues to need your help to identify these suspects.”

If you have any information on the individuals depicted in the videos below, please call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. Please reference the AFO number when calling or submitting information online. To view photos of additional individuals the FBI is seeking to identify, visit fbi.gov/capitolviolence.

