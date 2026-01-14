48°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Politics and Government

FBI searches home of Washington Post reporter in classified documents probe, newspaper says

FILE - A person walks into the One Franklin Square Building, home of The Washington Post newspa ...
FILE - A person walks into the One Franklin Square Building, home of The Washington Post newspaper, June 21, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
FILE - An FBI seal is displayed on a podium before a news conference at the field office in Por ...
FILE - An FBI seal is displayed on a podium before a news conference at the field office in Portland, Ore., Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
FILE - An FBI seal is displayed on a podium before a news conference at the field office in Por ...
FILE - An FBI seal is displayed on a podium before a news conference at the field office in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
More Stories
FILE - President Donald Trump, right, meets with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani& ...
Some personnel at key US base in Qatar advised to evacuate as Iran official brings up earlier attack
Voters wait in line to cast their ballots on the final day of early voting in the polling locat ...
Democrats court new Nevada voters in partisan registration drive
U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., delivers remarks after winning re-election Nov. 9, 2024, in Las ...
Rosen bill targets mining industry’s ‘aging workforce’ with exchange program
FILE - Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Thompson, center, answers questions during a news confere ...
Official: DOJ sees no basis for civil rights probe in Minnesota ICE shooting
By Alanna Durkin Richer The Associated Press
January 14, 2026 - 7:25 am
 

WASHINGTON — FBI agents searched a reporter’s home on Wednesday as part of an investigation into a government contractor accused of taking home government secrets, the newspaper reported.

The FBI searched journalist Hannah Natanson’s devices and seized a phone and a Garmin watch at her Virginia home, the Post said.

While classified documents investigations aren’t unusual, the search of a reporter’s home marks an escalation in the government’s efforts to crack down on leaks.

An affidavit says the search was related to an investigation into a system administrator in Maryland who authorities allege took home classified reports, the newspaper reported. The man, Aurelio Perez-Lugones, was charged earlier this month with unlawful retention of national defense information, according to court papers.

Perez-Lugones, who held a top secret security clearance, is accused of printing classified and sensitive reports at work. In a search of his Maryland home and car this month, authorities found documents marked “SECRET,” including one in a lunchbox, according to court papers.

An FBI spokesperson declined to comment on Wednesday. Justice Department officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The Washington Post said Wednesday that it was monitoring and reviewing the situation.

Natanson covers the Trump administration’s transformation of the federal government and recently published a piece describing how she gained hundreds of new sources, leading a colleague to call her “the federal government whisperer.”

The Associated Press was trying to contact Perez-Lugones’ lawyer for comment on his case.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
PBS Kids show characters including the title character from "Arthur" decorate boxes at the Ariz ...
PBS weekend newscasts shut down due to funding cuts
By David Bauder Associated Press

PBS will premiere separate programs next weekend after shutting the doors on its Saturday and Sunday breaking newscasts due to the federal government’s funding cut to public broadcasting.

MORE STORIES