76°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Politics and Government

Federal judge tosses Trump’s $15B defamation lawsuit against New York Times

FILE- A police officer stands guard outside The New York Times building in New York, on June 28 ...
FILE- A police officer stands guard outside The New York Times building in New York, on June 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
More Stories
In a recent lawsuit, Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford is taking on Kik, a lesser-known app th ...
Nevada attorney general sues platform ‘recognized as a boon to child predators’
Then-state archivist Guy Rocha looks through documents while working at the State Library and A ...
‘Myth-busting’ columnist, longtime Nevada archivist Guy Rocha dies
The silt-laden Colorado River flows into the upper reaches of Lake Mead on June 18, 2025, near ...
Make ‘immediate cuts’ in water use or face crisis, Colorado River experts warn
Ted Cooke says the White House forced him to withdraw from consideration for Bureau of Reclamat ...
Axed Colorado River nominee alleges interference: ‘Never seen this kind of vitriol’
By Curt Anderson The Associated Press
September 19, 2025 - 10:14 am
 

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Florida federal judge on Friday tossed out a $15 billion defamation lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump against The New York Times.

U.S. District Judge Steven Merryday ruled that Trump’s lawsuit was overly long and was full of “tedious and burdensome” language that had no bearing on the legal case.

“A complaint is not a megaphone for public relations or a podium for a passionate oration at a political rally,” Merryday wrote in a four-page order. “This action will begin, will continue, and will end in accord with the rules of procedure and in a professional and dignified manner.”

The judge ruled that Trump has 28 days to file an amended complaint that should not exceed 40 pages in length.

The lawsuit named a book and an article written by Times reporters Russ Buettner and Susanne Craig that focuses on Trump’s finances and his pre-presidency starring role in television’s “The Apprentice.”

Trump said in the lawsuit that they “maliciously peddled the fact-free narrative” that television producer Mark Burnett turned Trump into a celebrity — “even though at and prior to the time of publications defendants knew that President Trump was already a mega-celebrity and an enormous success in business.”

The lawsuit also attacked claims the reporters made about Trump’s early business dealings and his father, Fred.

Trump also cited an article by Peter Baker last Oct. 20 headlined “For Trump, a Lifetime of Scandals Heads Toward a Moment of Judgment.”

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES