85°F
weather icon Isolated Thunderstorms
Las Vegas, NV
Politics and Government

Federal officials discipline ICE officer for shoving woman in New York

FILE - Security guards stand outside the Jacob K. Javits Federal Office Building at 26 Federal ...
FILE - Security guards stand outside the Jacob K. Javits Federal Office Building at 26 Federal Plaza, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith, file)
More Stories
The Nevada Southern Detention Center is seen Wednesday, August 20, 2025 in Pahrump. (Sam Morris ...
Nevada promises to ‘fully collaborate’ with administration on immigration enforcement
Members of the public use gestures such as snapping and giving thumbs up or down to show agreem ...
Free speech or government overreach? Charlie Kirk posts spark debate at School Board meeting
An aerial view of the Las Vegas Strip on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las V ...
High rollers can now spend less to play at Nevada private gaming salons
People cross a pedestrian bridge along the Las Vegas Strip during Labor Day weekend on Sunday, ...
Gaming win continues to defy visitation trends in Southern Nevada
The Associated Press
September 26, 2025 - 3:44 pm
 

NEW YORK — A federal immigration officer who shoved an Ecuadorian woman to the floor at a Manhattan court is “being relieved of current duties,” the Department of Homeland Security said Friday in a rare rebuke of one of its officers.

The altercation, which was captured on videos that spread quickly on social media, unfolded after the woman’s husband was arrested at an immigration court in New York City.

Footage shows the woman approach the immigration officer following her husband’s arrest, pleading with the officer in Spanish and at one point saying “You don’t care about anything,” before he pushes her into a wall and then onto the floor of a crowded hallway.

“The officer’s conduct in this video is unacceptable and beneath the men and women of ICE,” said Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary at DHS, which oversees immigration enforcement. “Our ICE law enforcement are held to the highest professional standards and this officer is being relieved of current duties as we conduct a full investigation,” she added.

It is uncommon for the Trump administration’s DHS to discipline immigration officers for aggressive tactics across the U.S.

The altercation in New York occurred Thursday at 26 Federal Plaza in Manhattan, a government building that houses an immigration court and has become a local hotbed of arrests and detentions in the federal government’s immigration crackdown.

The agency has defended its practice of having Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrest people at immigration court hearings, which have sometimes produced chaotic scenes.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Former FBI director James Comey is sworn via videoconference before testifying during a Senate ...
Ex-FBI director Comey indicted in connection with Russia probe
By Eric Tucker and Alanna Durkin Richer Associated Press

Former FBI Director James Comey was charged with making a false statement and obstruction days after President Donald Trump appeared to urge his attorney general to prosecute him.

An Amazon Prime driver makes a delivery outside an apartment building in Pittsburgh, March 10, ...
Amazon giving consumers $1.5B in refunds in FTC settlement
By Sally Ho The Associated Press

The refunds are part of a $2.5 billion settlement of allegations that the online retail giant duped customers into signing up for Prime memberships.

MORE STORIES