Federal ‘surge teams’ expected next week to aid Nevada’s COVID response

Gov. Steve Sisolak announces a COVID-19 vaccine incentive program, "Vax Nevada Days," in the Twitch Lounge at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is working with officials in Nevada to provide on-the-ground assistance beginning as early as next week in response to an increase in COVID-19 cases and stagnant vaccination rates.

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced last week that the state would ask for more federal help — particularly, for the Las Vegas area — from “surge response teams” to help with outreach efforts.

Candice McDaniel, a deputy with the state Department of Health and Human Services, said officials with the Nevada Division of Emergency Management are working closely with FEMA to finalize the arrangements.

“We are grateful for FEMA’s responsiveness and support,” she said during an online news briefing on the state’s COVID-19 response on Thursday.

Sisolak’s Chief of Staff Michelle White said teams will be on the ground early next week and more will be coming the following week.

A lot of the focus will be on targeted community outreach to unvaccinated populations, White said, including expanding vaccination and testing sites throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

In remarks on July 6, President Joe Biden said the federal government was mobilizing “COVID-19 surge response teams,” which include representatives from FEMA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The teams are going to “help states that have particular problems prevent, detect, and respond to the spread of the Delta variant among unvaccinated people in communities with low vaccination rates,” Biden said. “And some states have very low vaccination rates.”

