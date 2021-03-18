FEMA says it will reimburse families for COVID-19 victim funerals

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says it will reimburse funeral expenses for families who have buried COVID-19 victims since Jan 20, 2020.

FEMA headquarters in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Survivors of COVID-19 victims will be reimbursed for their loved ones’ funeral expenses, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“We are working with stakeholder groups to get their input on ways we can best provide this assistance, and to enlist their help with outreach to families and communities, FEMA posted on its website on Wednesday. FEMA will begin to implement COVID-19 funeral assistance in April, it said.

The post said the $2 billion in funding provided by the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 will go to those who have buried COVID-19 victims since Jan 20, 2020.

The coronavirus has killed more than 537,000 people in the United States, including more than 5,100 in Nevada.

“Additional guidance is being finalized and will be released to potential applicants and community partners as soon as possible. In the meantime, people who have COVID-19 funeral expenses are encouraged to keep and gather documentation.”

To be eligible for funeral assistance, you must meet these conditions:

— The death must have occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia.

— The death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19.

— The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after January 20, 2020.

— There is no requirement for the deceased person to have been a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien.

