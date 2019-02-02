Field set for Las Vegas Valley municipal races

The two-week candidate filing period wrapped up Friday, introducing a slew of council hopefuls in Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas and Boulder City ahead of the April 2 primary election.

The field is finally set for upcoming Las Vegas Valley municipal races.

The two-week candidate filing period wrapped up Friday, introducing a slew of council hopefuls in Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas and Boulder City ahead of the April 2 primary election.

Las Vegas

No incumbent will run uncontested, and the two wards with open seats are the most crowded.

Ward 1, represented by term-limited Mayor Pro Tem Lois Tarkanian, garnered the most attention: Ten candidates filed paperwork to fill Tarkanian’s seat, including a top Tarkanian aide, Robin Munier.

But it’s likely Ward 3 that immediately drew the most intrigue with the introduction of embattled former U.S. Rep. Ruben Kihuen, who is pitted against former Assemblywoman Olivia Diaz and Veterans Affairs project manager Melissa Clary, among four others.

Restaurateur Mingo Collaso was the latest who filed paperwork, making his candidacy official Friday, in the seven-person race for the downtown district, which will be vacated by Councilman Bob Coffin.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman will vie for re-election with a challenge from seven others, none with prior political experience. Cannabis entrepreneur Zachary Krueger filed Friday, a day after former Assembly candidate Mack Miller entered the mix.

Miller drew scrutiny last summer after the Review-Journal reported he was sentenced to 18 months in a military jail for desertion during the height of the Iraq War.

Miller, who also pleaded guilty in 2017 to impersonating a police officer, said he had been placed on mandatory leave and told not to return to his Army unit after suffering a back injury while his unit was detonating a bomb — a narrative disputed by his then-platoon leader.

In Ward 5, Councilman Cedric Crear’s re-election bid includes challenges from Derek Washington and former gubernatorial candidate Henry Thorns.

Henderson

Rocky Ortega, an attorney licensed in California, joined the race for Ward 1, boosting the field to five candidates. The seat is held by term-limited Gerri Schroder.

In Ward 4, Curt Easley filed paperwork to challenge incumbent Dan Stewart, who was appointed to the seat in 2017.

North Las Vegas

Incumbent Ward 2 Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown found a challenger in Christopher Burns, a technician supervisor for the city of Las Vegas.

Goynes-Brown, a Clark County School District assistant principal, was first elected to the seat in 2011.

The crowded race for incumbent Councilman Richard Cherchio’s Ward 4 seat grew Thursday when Dawn Rierson filed paperwork to run for the position. Rierson is a family advocate at Acelero Learning.

Seven candidates in total are seeking the seat.

Boulder City

The entire council will campaign for two races — mayor and two at-large council seats. Mayor Rod Woodbury faces a challenge from two with whom he shares the dais in council members Kiernan McManus and Warren Harhay.

Meanwhile, council members Peggy Leavitt and Rich Shuman will seek re-election against six others.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.