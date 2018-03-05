Filing period opens for candidates for Nevada office

Candidates for most of Nevada’s nonjudicial offices, including U.S. Senate, Congress, governor and more, can file paperwork beginning today with the state or municipal elections office, depending on the seat they’re running for.

Nevada’s political horse race officially gets underway Monday.

Candidates for most of Nevada’s nonjudicial offices, including U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives and governor, can file paperwork beginning today with the state or municipal elections office, depending on the seat they’re running for.

The filing period runs from 8 a.m. today through 5 p.m. March 16. Candidates must file in person.

Most major candidates announced their bids over the past several months, and many have already launched their campaigns. Some, like incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Dean Heller and Democratic challenger U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen, have set appointments to file, though an appointment is not necessary to file.

But surprise candidates emerge during the filing period of each election cycle, and there’s always the chance that some announced candidates do not file.

GOP outpaces Dems again

For the eighth straight month, Republicans registered more new voters in Nevada than their Democrat counterparts.

The GOP added 4,239 new voters in February, according to statistics released by the Nevada secretary of state’s office. Democrats added 2,316 new voters, just slightly more than the 2,310 newly registered nonpartisans for the month.

Democrats still have a significant voter registration lead statewide, with about 73,000 more registered voters than the GOP.

Endorsements

Susie Lee, a Democrat running in Nevada’s open 3rd Congressional District, was endorsed by the abortion rights group NARAL Pro-Choice America.

The Service Employees International Union Nevada Local 1107 endorsed a slew of Democrats running for offices across Nevada. Those include U.S. House candidates Dina Titus, Steven Horsford and Lee, Kate Marshall (lieutenant governor), Aaron Ford (attorney general), Nelson Araujo (secretary of state), Tick Segerblom (Clark County Commission, District E), Justin Jones (Clark County Commission, District F) and James Gibson (Clark County Commission, District G). The union also endorsed Shondra Summers-Armstrong, who is running in the special election for Las Vegas City Council Ward 5.

The Clark County Education Association endorsed U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen in her bid for U.S. Senate.

News, notes and events

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry will be in Las Vegas at Red Rock Resort on March 14 for a fundraiser supporting Nevada Republican attorney general candidate Wes Duncan.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4638. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.