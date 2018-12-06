Final service begins in Texas for George H.W. Bush — LIVESTREAM

George H.W. Bush, who shaped history as 41st president and patriarch of a family that occupied the White House for a dozen years, is going to his final rest Thursday in Texas.

Former President George W. Bush touches the casket of his father, former President George H.W. Bush, at the state funeral at the National Cathedral, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

The flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush is carried by a joint services military honor guard down the steps of the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington. (Sarah Silbiger/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

From left, President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, former President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, and former President Bill Clinton listen during a state funeral at the National Cathedral, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington, for former President George H.W. Bush. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

Former first lady Laura Bush, left, and former President George W. Bush watch as the flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush arrives before a State Funeral at the National Cathedral, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Vice President Mike Pence, former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush watch as the casket of former President George H.W. Bush arrives to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP)

Former President George W. Bush, with former first lady Laura Bush, listens to eulogies for his father, President George H.W. Bush, as he lies in state at the Capitol Rotunda where in Washington, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

George H.W. Bush Bush, who presided over the fall of the Soviet Union and the liberation of Kuwait in the Gulf War, died late Friday at the age of 94. (Texas A&M University)

Guests arrive at St. Martin's Episcopal Church for the funeral for former President George H.W. Bush Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

A police officer walks outside St. Martin's Episcopal Church before the funeral for former President George H.W. Bush Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Workers prepare for a departure ceremony of the casket of former President George H.W. Bush at Union Pacific Westfield auto facility Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Spring. The Plexiglass door, right, will allow the public to see Bush's casket as it hauled on the route. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

Visitors pay their respects to the flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Military members salute as they pay their respects as former President George H.W. Bush lies in repose at St. Martin's Episcopal Church Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, Pool)

HOUSTON — George H.W. Bush, who shaped history as 41st president and patriarch of a family that occupied the White House for a dozen years, is going to his final rest Thursday in Texas.

Funeral services have begun at a Houston church for Bush, the last public remembrance for the former president.

About 1,200 mourners were expected at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church for the service, which will include eulogies from Bush’s secretary of state, James Baker, and his grandson, George P. Bush.

After the Houston funeral, a special train painted to resemble Air Force One will carry Bush’s casket, family and close friends about 70 miles (115 kilometers) to College Station, where he will be buried in a private service alongside his late wife, Barbara Bush, and their daughter Robin, who died of leukemia in 1953 at age 3.

Bush’s grandchildren are serving as honorary pallbearers and as readers in the service.

More than 11,000 people paid their respects to Bush as his casket lay in repose all night at the Houston church.

The country said goodbye to him Wednesday in a national funeral service that offered high praise for the last of the presidents to have fought in World War II — and a hefty dose of humor about a man once described as a cross between Mister Rogers and John Wayne.

After three days of remembrance in Washington, a plane brought Bush’s casket for his funeral’s closing ceremonies in Houston and burial Thursday at his family plot on the presidential library grounds at Texas A&M University in College Station. His final resting place is alongside Barbara Bush, his wife of 73 years, and Robin Bush, the daughter they lost to leukemia at age 3.

In the service at Washington National Cathedral, three former presidents and President Donald Trump looked on as George W. Bush eulogized his father as “the brightest of a thousand points of light.”

The cathedral service was a tribute to a president, a patriarch and a faded political era that prized military service and public responsibility. It was laced with indirect comparisons to Trump but was not consumed by them, as speakers focused on Bush’s public life and character — with plenty of cracks about his goofy side, too.

“He was a man of such great humility,” said Alan Simpson, former Republican senator from Wyoming. Those who travel “the high road of humility in Washington, D.C.,” he added pointedly, “are not bothered by heavy traffic.”