First family quarantined at White House after positive COVID test

President Donald Trump stands on stage with first lady Melania Trump after the first presidential debate with Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

President Donald Trump talks to media before boarding Marine One at the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Washington, for the short trip to Andrews Air Force Base en route to Minnesota. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were under quarantine in the White House residence Friday, a day after the couple tested positive for the coronavirus.

The story unfolded late Thursday when Bloomberg News reported that trusted Trump adviser Hope Hicks, who traveled with the president on Marine One and Air Force One during the week, had tested positive after she exhibited symptoms.

Hours later, Trump, 74, tweeted, “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

The White House canceled travel and public events on Trump’s schedule Friday. According to CNN, Vice President Mike Pence took over for Trump and hosted a midday conference call on COVID-19 with vulnerable seniors after Pence and wife Karen tested negative during their routine morning test.

A White House official warned the Review-Journal not to “read too much into a slight schedule change,” as Trump spent the day working and calling key players from the residence.

Pence’s doctor, Jesse T. Schonau, released a statement that also attested to Pence’s good health and lack of close contact with any White House personnel who tested positive, including the president.

With the election less than five weeks away, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien announced, “All previously announced campaign events involving the President’s participation are in the process of being moved to virtual events or are being temporarily postponed.” He did not comment on the remaining two presidential debates on Oct. 15 and Oct. 22.

Stepien also said Pence would resume his scheduled campaign events.

When did he get it?

It is not clear how long Trump may have been infected. Speculation filled the cable news airwaves as to whether Trump was contagious during Tuesday night’s presidential debate with Democrat Joe Biden in Cleveland, who along with his wife Jill tested negative for COVID after the Trump reveal.

The first lady and Trump’s adult children did not wear masks as they watched the debate. Jill Biden and other Biden family members were masked. During the debate, Trump, who rarely appears masked, mocked the former vice president for wearing masks even when not necessary.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told reporters Friday morning that the first couple was in good spirits and Trump was exhibiting “mild symptoms.” Meadows added Trump likely was watching and critiquing his chief of staff’s gaggle with reporters in real time.

“We find that he’s having to deal with this like so many other millions of other Americans and people around the world have had to. I can tell you that what we’re doing is focusing on the therapeutics, the vaccines, continuing to do that.” Meadows said. More than 7 million Americans have tested positive for the virus.

Over recent months, the coronavirus has visited members of Trump’s inner circle and administration staff. National Security adviser Robert C. O’Brien, Pence communications director Katie Miller, and Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend and campaign fundraiser, have tested positive — as well as a White House valet and Secret Service agents.

Republican National Committee told Fox News that Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tested positive Wednesday and is sheltering in her Michigan home.

COVID and the court

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, tested positive after meeting with Trump Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett at the White House Saturday. Notre Dame President John Jenkins also tested positive after attending the Rose Garden ceremony at which Trump announced Barrett as his third Supreme Court pick.

According to the White House, Barrett tested negative Friday and the Department of Justice told Fox News Attorney General Bill Barr tested negative.

It is unclear if the intrusion of the virus will affect Barrett’s Oct. 12 confirmation hearings.

Holding crowded campaign rallies, even in enclosed buildings, Trump has projected the image of a man who felt impervious to the disease. In September, Trump told the Review-Journal the he did not fear contracting the virus at an indoor Henderson rally because, “I’m on a stage. It’s very far away.”

During a video presentation to the Al Smith dinner Wednesday, Trump said, “And I just want to say that the end of the pandemic is in sight.”

Asked why Trump flew to Bedminster for a roundtable event with supporters and fundraiser Thursday after he heard the bad news about Hicks’s test, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the president “socially distanced. It was an outdoor event. It was deemed safe.”

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.