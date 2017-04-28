First lady helps dedicate healing garden at Washington hospital

First lady Melania Trump, center, participates in a ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening of the Bunny Mellon Healing garden at Children's National Hospital in Washington, Friday, April 28, 2017. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

WASHINGTON — First lady Melania Trump participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday to open the Bunny Mellon Healing Garden at Children’s National Health System. Located on the 3rd floor roof, the garden will be a place where patients and their families can enjoy “fresh air and beautiful views,” the first lady said.

The project is dedicated to first ladies of the United States who have a long tradition of supporting Children’s National. Mellon, who died three years ago at the age of 103, had a special love for gardening. She famously redesigned the White House Rose Garden and Jacqueline Kennedy Garden on White House grounds. The healing garden included Queen Anne’s Lace, petunias, daisies, sage and bamboo — plants dear to Mellon.

Outpatient Noah Haas, 6, hugged Trump after presenting her with a piece of art made by children.

The first lady, who has not been as visible as her predecessors during the first 100 days, continues to live in Trump Tower during the week, but she plans to move into the White House full-time after son Barron, 11, completes the school year.

