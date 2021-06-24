First lady, Imagine Dragons surprise cancer patients and families

A group of pediatric cancer patients and their families got a surprise earlier this week day when first lady Jill Biden dropped in on their virtual trivia night.

First lady Dr. Jill Biden along with Tom Coughlin and members of Imagine Dragons joined a virtual family trivia night hosted by Tyler Robinson Foundation (TRF) and The Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Foundation. (Talia Rothman/The Publicity Lab)

Dr. Biden was joined by members of Las Vegas-based Grammy winners Imagine Dragons and Super Bowl winning coach Tom Coughlin.

About 40 families took part in the virtual event, which was emceed by DJ Ross One and hosted by the Tyler Robinson Foundation (TRF) and Coughlin’s Jay Fund.

TRF and the Jay Fund held the group trivia night as a way to keep families connected during times of crisis. Both groups focus on providing support to families battling pediatric cancer.

Biden, Coughlin and Imagine Dragons are no strangers to the cause, having previously teamed up for a public service announcement in support of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in 2018.