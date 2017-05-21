First lady Melania Trump makes stop at Riyadh school

First lady Melania Trump walks in a hallway before a meeting between President Donald Trump and Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Riyadh. (Evan Vucci/AP)

First lady Melania Trump visits schoolchildren at the American International School of Riyadh on Sunday morning. (Debra J. Saunders/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — First lady Melania Trump visited the American International School of Riyadh, where she chatted with students and spoke of the value of education Sunday morning.

The first lady is accompanying Donald Trump, along with the president’s daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, on his nine-day foreign trip.

The school visit began at 9:45 a.m. with a brief stop before a pre-school class to whom she gave Dr. Seuss books. Trump also chatted with students who were playing soccer, talked to elementary students who were learning primary and secondary colors, and clapped along as the school chorus sang a rendition of “Lean on Me.”

Saudi Minister of Education Ahmed Al-Eissa greeted Trump at the school campus. Also in attendance was Huda Alameel, the rector of Princess Noura University, who wore an abaya and hijab.

Trump did not wear a head scarf. arrived at the school wearing a knee-length olive dress with a brown leather belt and heels. She did not wear a head scarf.

According to the first lady’s staff, this is her first visit to Saudi Arabia.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or at 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.