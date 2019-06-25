First lady’s spokeswoman to be new White House press secretary

Melania Trump has announced that her spokeswoman will be the new White House press secretary.

Stephanie Grisham, spokeswoman for first lady Melania Trump, will be the new White House press secretary and also will take on the role of White House communications director. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

President Donald Trump welcomes White House press secretary Sarah Sanders to the stage to publicly thank the outgoing press secretary in the East Room of the White House, June 13, 2019, in Washington. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Stephanie Grisham, who has been with the Trumps since 2015, will also take on the role of White House communications director.

The first lady tweeted Tuesday that she “can think of no better person to serve the Administration & our country.”

Grisham succeeds Sarah Sanders, who announced her resignation earlier this month.