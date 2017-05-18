Flynn won’t honor Senate panel’s subpoena, lawyer says

Then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn speaks during the daily news briefing at the White House in Washington, Feb. 1, 2017. Flynn resigned as President Donald Trump's national security adviser on Feb. 13, 2017. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

President Donald Trump passes Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford, left, and National Security Adviser Michael Flynn as he arrives via Air Force One at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Feb. 6, 2017. (Susan Walsh/AP)

A lawyer for fired National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has informed the Senate Intelligence Committee he will not honor its subpoena for private documents. That’s according to the panel’s chairman, Republican Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina.

Burr told reporters Thursday about the response from Flynn’s lawyer. Burr says the panel’s members are not surprised and said, “We’ll figure out on Gen. Flynn what the next step, if any, is.”

The committee is one of several on Capitol Hill investigating possible collusion between Russia and President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Flynn was ousted earlier this year from his senior administration job.