Former Las Vegas TV reporter jumps into Nevada congressional race

Former KLAS Channel 8 consumer reporter Michelle Mortensen on Wednesday formally jumped into the crowded Republican primary for Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District.

www.facebook.com/MichelleMMortensen

Former KLAS Channel 8 consumer reporter Michelle Mortensen on Wednesday formally jumped into the crowded Republican primary for Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District.

“I am tired of dysfunction in Washington,” Mortensen said in a statement. “I am tired of politicians giving us meaningless soundbites and offering promises of hope and change but delivering nothing. We can no longer allow our representatives in Washington to fail when it comes to fixing health care, securing our borders, cutting taxes and reducing government spending.”

Mortensen worked for the Las Vegas CBS affiliate for six years, where her “On Your Side” division featured segments such as product testing or tips for becoming financially stable. KLAS’ website claims “On Your Side” has saved or refunded Southern Nevadans over $1.3 million.

Mortensen’s campaign announcement said she walked away from an 18-year-career in journalism because she was “fed up with the liberal media attacking conservatives and conservative value.”

The packed Republican field for CD-3 features state Sen. Scott Hammond, former Assemblywoman Victoria Seaman and former Clark County Republican Party Chairman David McKeon.

Autism advocate Lynda Tache was in the race and raised over $50,000 for her campaign, but announced in October that she was no longer running for the seat.

Philanthropist Susie Lee is considered the favorite in the four-candidate field on the Democratic side of the CD-3 race.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4638. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.