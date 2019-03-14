Former Nevada gubernatorial candidate Goodman dies at 84

Bob Goodman

Bob Goodman, the Democratic candidate for Nevada governor in 2014 and the state’s former economic development and tourism chief, has died. He was 84.

Goodman passed away Monday in Fresno after battling bone cancer, according to his daughter, Kelly. He is survived by his wife, Anita, three children and several grand- and great-grandchildren.

Goodman will be remembered most recently for his unsuccessful bid to unseat former Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval in 2014. He notably lost that race in the primary to “None of These Candidates” by a margin of 30 percent to 25 percent, but was nonetheless the party’s nominee in the general-election against Sandoval.

But Katherine Duncan, president of the Las Vegas Ward 5 Chamber of Commerce, recalled him differently Thursday.

“Bob was always encouraging us to find innovative ways to solve problems,” Duncan said.

Most acquainted with Goodman — no relation to the city’s mayor — through his work in strengthening relations between the U.S. and China, Duncan said he served as economic development director in Nevada when the state became first to legalize acupuncture in the 1970s.

She said Goodman was also integral to promoting Wongu University of Oriental Medicine in Henderson, the first and only school in Nevada approved to offer a Master’s Degree in Oriental Medicine.

“He saw medicine as a way to help change our economy,” she said.

Duncan supported his bid for governor in 2014 — he’d also run for lieutenant governor four years earlier, coming in second to former Reno Councilwoman Jessica Sferrazza. Goodman also supported the Pioneer Trail, a 16-site route of historically significant locations in Las Vegas. Duncan said Goodman is included in plans to use footsteps as waymarkers along the trail to highlight Nevada pioneers.

“He was a fun-loving person, hardworking and he wanted the best for everybody,” she said.

