Former Nevada Sen. John Ensign divorces wife

Former Sen. John Ensign, whose career ended after an affair with a top aide’s wife came to light, has divorced his wife of 31 years, Darlene.

Former Sen. John Ensign and his wife, Darlene, left, pictured with former Ensign aide Doug Hampton and his wife, Cynthia. (Inside Edition)

Sen. John Ensign, R-Nev., answers a question about his extra-marital affair during a town hall meeting he hosted at the Starbright Theatre at the Sun City Summerlin Community Association, Feb. 22, 2011. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sen. John Ensign, R-Nev., enters through a side door at the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in Las Vegas on June 16, 2009, to read a short statement to the news media admitting to an extramarital affair. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former U.S. Sen. John Ensign, R-Nev., is shown during an interview in his office in the Russell Senate Office building, March 8, 2011, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Susan Walsh/AP)

U.S. Sen. John Ensign, R-Nev., addresses the Nevada Legislature at the State Legislative Building in Carson City, March 22, 2011. (Jessica Ebelhar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dr. John Ensign poses for a portrait with his dog Jerome as he prepares to open his new Boca Park Animal Hospital on Sept. 3, 2013. (Jason Bean/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former U.S. Sen. John Ensign, who resigned amid ethics investigations in 2011, finalized a divorce from his wife of 31 years last week.

Ensign’s resignation followed a scandal stemming from an affair he had with the wife of one of his top aides. The divorce between Ensign and his wife, Darlene, was finalized on Thursday, according to court records.

Neither Ensign nor his attorney could immediately be reached for comment. A representative at the office of Darlene Ensign’s attorney said the firm was not interested in providing comment.

Ensign was first elected to Congress in 1994, defeating Democrat Rep. Jim Bilbray in a year when former House Speaker Newt Gingrich’s revolution swept a more aggressive crew of GOP freshmen into the House. Ensign won re-election in 1996.

In 1998, he challenged Sen. Harry Reid for re-election, and nearly defeated the veteran lawmaker in the closest election of Reid’s career. (Just 401 votes separated the two men statewide, according to official election results.)

Ensign won election to the Senate two years later, filling the seat vacated by the retiring Sen. Richard Bryan and defeating attorney Ed Bernstein for the post. In 2006, Ensign beat back a challenge by Jack Carter, son of former President Jimmy Carter.

But in 2009, Ensign’s political career started to unravel after revelations that he’d had an affair with Cindy Hampton, the wife of his Senate chief of staff, Doug Hampton. Ensign dismissed Doug Hampton from his Senate office after the affair came to light, and Ensign’s parents made a $96,000 payment to the Hampton family that Doug Hampton said was a severance payment. (Cindy Hampton worked for Ensign’s campaigns, and also lost her job.)

In March 2011, Ensign announced he would not seek re-election in 2012 because of the scandal. But he resigned in May 2011, as the Senate Ethics Committee investigated his conduct.

Then-Gov. Brian Sandoval appointed then-Congressman Dean Heller to fill Ensign’s seat. The Hamptons divorced after the incident.

Since leaving public life, Ensign returned to his pre-political career as a veterinarian. He owns and runs the Boca Park Animal Hospital, which advertises itself on its website as a “state of the art medical center” with “five-star customer service.”

