Politics and Government

Former Nevada Sen. John Ensign divorces wife

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 22, 2019 - 12:32 pm
 

Former U.S. Sen. John Ensign, who resigned amid ethics investigations in 2011, finalized a divorce from his wife of 31 years last week.

Ensign’s resignation followed a scandal stemming from an affair he had with the wife of one of his top aides. The divorce between Ensign and his wife, Darlene, was finalized on Thursday, according to court records.

Neither Ensign nor his attorney could immediately be reached for comment. A representative at the office of Darlene Ensign’s attorney said the firm was not interested in providing comment.

Ensign was first elected to Congress in 1994, defeating Democrat Rep. Jim Bilbray in a year when former House Speaker Newt Gingrich’s revolution swept a more aggressive crew of GOP freshmen into the House. Ensign won re-election in 1996.

In 1998, he challenged Sen. Harry Reid for re-election, and nearly defeated the veteran lawmaker in the closest election of Reid’s career. (Just 401 votes separated the two men statewide, according to official election results.)

Ensign won election to the Senate two years later, filling the seat vacated by the retiring Sen. Richard Bryan and defeating attorney Ed Bernstein for the post. In 2006, Ensign beat back a challenge by Jack Carter, son of former President Jimmy Carter.

But in 2009, Ensign’s political career started to unravel after revelations that he’d had an affair with Cindy Hampton, the wife of his Senate chief of staff, Doug Hampton. Ensign dismissed Doug Hampton from his Senate office after the affair came to light, and Ensign’s parents made a $96,000 payment to the Hampton family that Doug Hampton said was a severance payment. (Cindy Hampton worked for Ensign’s campaigns, and also lost her job.)

In March 2011, Ensign announced he would not seek re-election in 2012 because of the scandal. But he resigned in May 2011, as the Senate Ethics Committee investigated his conduct.

Then-Gov. Brian Sandoval appointed then-Congressman Dean Heller to fill Ensign’s seat. The Hamptons divorced after the incident.

Since leaving public life, Ensign returned to his pre-political career as a veterinarian. He owns and runs the Boca Park Animal Hospital, which advertises itself on its website as a “state of the art medical center” with “five-star customer service.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter. Review-Journal politics and government editor Steve Sebelius contributed to this story.

