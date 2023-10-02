74°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Politics and Government

Former North Las Vegas mayor announces congressional bid

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 2, 2023 - 2:40 pm
 
John Lee.
John Lee.

Former North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee announced Monday he is running for Congress in hopes of defeating Democratic Rep. Steven Horsford in November 2024.

Lee, a small business owner, spent 14 years in the Nevada Legislature before he was elected mayor of North Las Vegas in 2013, where he served until 2022. Lee led the city — which was facing a huge budget deficit, bad credit rating and was in danger of state receivership — from bankruptcy.

Since then, the city has gained economic momentum and seen a 180 percent increase in assessed taxable value since 2013, according to current Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown.

“Just as I revitalized North Las Vegas, I’m committed to using the same expertise and conservative principles to rescue our country from the economic challenges we’re facing,” Lee said in a statement. “It’s time for someone to represent our district who understands the needs of our community and has a track record of fixing the most complex problems, not creating them.”

In April 2021, Lee switched parties from Democrat to Republican, citing a shift toward socialism in the Democratic Party. A couple months later he announced his bid for governor.

Lee lost the Republican primary in 2022, coming in fourth behind now Gov. Joe Lombardo, Joey Gilbert and Dean Heller.

If elected to Congress, Lee wants to prioritize mental health.

“Covid-19 intensified the mental health struggles facing our society,” he said. “As your next Congressman, I will fight every day to make sure individuals suffering have access to the services and treatment they need.”

Lee joins David Flippo, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel and a financial adviser in Las Vegas, in the June 2024 Republican primary in hopes of defeating Horsford, who Lee says implemented bad policies that have destroyed the economy. Horsford served in Nevada’s fourth congressional district from 2013 to 2015, and from 2018 to present.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Catalytic converters, foil balloons and other new laws in effect
Catalytic converters, foil balloons and other new laws in effect
2
2024 GOP hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy makes presidential campaign stop in Vegas
2024 GOP hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy makes presidential campaign stop in Vegas
3
Route 91 shooting victims honored with name reading at Healing Garden
Route 91 shooting victims honored with name reading at Healing Garden
4
Donald Trump arrives for trial over his business practices
Donald Trump arrives for trial over his business practices
5
Trump overtakes Biden as betting favorite in 2024 election
Trump overtakes Biden as betting favorite in 2024 election
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This courtroom sketch shows former President Donald Trump, left, seated at the defense table ne ...
Riled Trump sounds off outside the New York fraud trial
By Michael R. Sisak, Jake Offenhartz and Jennifer Peltz The Associated Press

New York Attorney General Letitia James’ suit accuses Trump and his company of deceiving banks, insurers and others by habitually lying about his wealth in financial statements.

Scott Hall (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
1st Trump co-defendant in Georgia case takes plea deal
By Tamar Hallerman The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Scott Hall Hall was indicted last month in connection with the breach of sensitive voting data in Coffee County in South Georgia on Jan. 7, 2021.

FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., joined by Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, right, a ...
Last-ditch plan to keep government open collapses for McCarthy
By Lisa Mascaro, Kevin Freking and Stephen Groves The Associated Press

The bill’s failure a day before Saturday’s deadline to fund the government leaves few options left to prevent a shutdown that will furlough federal workers.

More stories
Nevada Republicans to vote this weekend on fate of February caucus
Nevada Republicans to vote this weekend on fate of February caucus
Republican club leaders push to stop Nevada presidential caucus
Republican club leaders push to stop Nevada presidential caucus
Assemblywoman ratified as new Las Vegas deputy city manager
Assemblywoman ratified as new Las Vegas deputy city manager
Former ambassador lays out priorities in race for Senate
Former ambassador lays out priorities in race for Senate
Donald Trump commits to Nevada GOP 2024 caucus
Donald Trump commits to Nevada GOP 2024 caucus
GOP national leaders to Nevada Republicans: ‘Vote early, vote by mail’
GOP national leaders to Nevada Republicans: ‘Vote early, vote by mail’