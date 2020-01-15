44°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Former Trump aide Flynn files to withdraw guilty plea

By Eric Tucker and Michael Balsamo The Associated Press
January 14, 2020 - 7:35 pm
 

WASHINGTON — Former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn filed court papers Tuesday to withdraw his guilty plea, saying federal prosecutors had acted in “bad faith” and broken their end of the bargain when they sought prison time for him.

The request came one week after the Justice Department changed its position on Flynn’s punishment by recommending he serve up to six months behind bars for lying to the FBI during its investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Prosecutors had earlier said Flynn was entitled to avoid prison time because of his extensive cooperation, but their perspective changed after he hired a new team of lawyers. They have raised repeated misconduct allegations against the government — which a judge has since rejected. Prosecutors said the statements call into question whether Flynn has truly accepted his guilt.

It was not immediately clear how the judge handling the case, Emmet Sullivan, would respond to the motion or whether he would actually permit Flynn to withdraw the plea — an extraordinary step that would presumably enable the government to bring additional charges if merited.

In the court document, filed two weeks before Flynn’s scheduled sentencing date, defense lawyers said the Justice Department is attempting to “rewrite history” by withdrawing its recommendation that he be sentenced to probation and by suggesting he had not been forthcoming or cooperative.

They asked to withdraw the plea because “of the government’s bad faith, vindictiveness, and breach of the plea agreement.”

“Michael T. Flynn is innocent. Mr. Flynn has cooperated with the government in good faith for two years. He gave the prosecution his full cooperation,” the lawyers wrote.

“He endured massive, unnecessary, and frankly counterproductive demands on his time, his family, his scarce resources, and his life,” they added. “The same cannot be said for the prosecution which has operated in bad faith from the inception of the ‘investigation’ and continues relentlessly through this specious prosecution.”

The case has taken a tortured path since Flynn’s guilty plea in 2017 to lying to the FBI about his conversations during Trump’s transition period with then-Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

He cooperated extensively with the government over the next year. But his December 2018 sentencing hearing was abruptly postponed midway at Flynn’s request after scathing criticism from a judge raised the prospect that he might send him to prison, even though prosecutors hadn’t recommended it.

Flynn asked that the hearing be put off so that he could continue cooperating with prosecutors in hopes of avoiding any prison time.

The Justice Department opted not to have Flynn testify in the Virginia trial of a former business associate, saying that shortly before trial, he changed his account and contradicted his own past statements — making him unreliable as a witness. The decision denied Flynn a chance to be credited for that cooperation, though Flynn’s lawyers said in the new filing that he was not dishonest.

A spokeswoman for the United States Attorney’s office in Washington did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Biden meets with Vegas Latino community - VIDEO
Presidential candidate Joe Biden met with members of the Latino community at Rancho High School. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson, other Nevada cities consent to refugee resettlement - VIDEO
Henderson will continue to welcome refugees for resettlement, according to a December letter from Mayor Debra March. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg Speaks At Black Empowerment Event - Video
Pete Buttigieg speaks at a black empowerment event to talk about his Douglass plan.
Joe Biden at the national hospitality workers union.
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the national hospitality workers union during UNITE HERE's town hall on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Culinary Union Hall in Las Vegas. @bizutesfaye
Elizabeth Warren at Culinary Union
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Culinary Union town hall in Las Vegas on Dec. 9, 2019.
Secretary of Education visits Henderson school
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited students at Pinecrest Academy in Henderson to talk about college planning on Dec. 4, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Accused murder mastermind Frank LaPena is granted a pardon - VIDEO
A onetime Las Vegas casino bell captain who spent 25 years in prison as the accused mastermind in a notorious 1974 contract murder won his last legal battle for freedom Wednesday when the state Pardons Board granted him a conditional pardon restoring all his civil rights. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Middle: Nonpartisan voters and the 2020 election
How will the growing segment of nonpartisan or independent voters — those who have not registered with either political party, or who have left partisan politics behind — vote in 2020?
THE LATEST
From left, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sande ...
Tense Democratic debate features sparring Warren, Sanders
By Alexandra Jaffe, Steve Peoples and Darlene Superville The Associated Press

The drama unfolded just 20 days before Iowa’s kick-off caucuses with four candidates tangled at the top of the shifting field.

John Vellardita, executive director of the Clark County Education Association. (K.M. Cannon/Las ...
Teachers union files initiative to raise Nevada’s gaming tax
By Bill Dentzer and Aleksandra Appleton / RJ

An initiative to raise the top tier of the Nevada gaming tax, sponsored by the Clark County Education Association, would raise an estimated $315 million per year.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., arrives to meet with the Democratic Caucus at the ...
House to vote Wednesday on sending impeachment to Senate
By / RJ

The House of Representatives is expected Wednesday to vote to send articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate for a trial, even as senators disagree over whether witnesses should testify during the proceedings.

FILE - In this April 25, 2018, file photo, attendees visit the Ford booth during Auto China 201 ...
China no longer designated as currency manipulator, US says
By Martin Crutsinger The Associated Press

President Trump is scheduled to sign the Phase 1 agreement on Wednesday after which administration officials said the text of the deal will be made public.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., left, poses for a photo with ...
Democratic race in Iowa wide open as caucuses near after long campaign
By Thomas Beaumont and Alexandra Jaffe The Associated Press

Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, enter the final stretch with a plausible chance of winning Iowa’s caucuses.