Former Vice President Mike Pence drops out of 2024 presidential race

The former vice president said Saturday at the annual Republican Jewish Coalition leadership summit in Las Vegas that he is suspending his presidential campaign.

Former Vice President Mike Pence announces the end of his presidential campaign, alongside his wife Karen Pence, at the annual Republican Jewish Coalition leadership summit at The Venetian on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the annual Republican Jewish Coalition leadership summit at The Venetian on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Republican presidential candidate South Carolina U.S. Sen. Tim Scott speaks during the annual Republican Jewish Coalition leadership summit at The Venetian on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

“To the American people I say, this is not my time, but it’s still your time,” he told a large crowd at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership summit, who gave him a standing ovation following his announcement. “I urge you to hold fast to what matters most: faith, family and the Constitution of the United States of America.”

Hundreds gathered this weekend at the annual summit at The Venetian, just three weeks after the largest single-day massacre of Jewish people since the Holocaust.

The annual event draws Jewish Republicans and others across the country to Las Vegas every year to hear from national leaders and political candidates about their visions for the United States. This year, people across the country listened to speakers address =the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

On Friday, attendees heard from Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo as well as Florida Sen. Rick Scott, Tennessee Rep. David Kustoff, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Saturday’s lineup includes the biggest GOP presidential candidates: former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

Candidates who spoke early in the day expressed opposition to sending weapons to Iran, criticized Democratic representatives like Ilhan Omar who has called for a ceasefire, and said the United States needs to do whatever necessary to fight antisemitism on U.S. soil.

“If Israel wants to destroy Hamas, Israel should go ahead and destroy Hamas,” Ramaswamy said. “If Israel wants to destroy Hezbollah, Israel should go ahead and destroy Hezbollah. … If Israel wants to at long last abandon the myth of a two-state solution, Israel should go ahead and abandon a two-state solution.”

Ramaswamy said he does not want the United States to engage militarily and does not think it’s in the best interest of both the U.S. and Israel, a comment which did not receive overwhelming applause from the audience.

Rather, Ramaswamy said the U.S. needs to get Americans out of harm’s way, adding that he funded a 200-seat charter flight to get Americans out of Israel as well as places like Syria and Iraq.

Other candidates expressed support for sending U.S. military to Israel.

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, for instance, said Hamas should “meet the wrath of God with some American military hardware.”

Democratic response

Margy Feldman, Nevada Chapter Lead of the Jewish Democratic Council of America, said Biden — who traveled to Israel and met with its leaders to chart the best path forward — follows through with what he says he’s going to do.

“He has put humanity first and knows that unneeded bloodshed isn’t the answer,” Feldman said during a Democratic National Committee press call Friday ahead of the Republican Jewish Coalition’s event. “Time and time again, President Biden has proven that he will meet the moment and I know that he is the leader that we need to get through this crisis.”

Feldman said she is appalled that Trump and the rest of the GOP field are in Las Vegas to “feign support for the Jewish community.”

“Trump has consistently proven time and time again that he is far too dangerous to lead on the world stage and is no ally to the Jewish community,” Feldman said. She referred to the former president’s pulling out of the Iran Nuclear Deal, which she said paved the path for Iran to get closer to a nuclear bomb.

