Free coronavirus testing to be available in Henderson next week

Free, appointment-only COVID-19 testing will be available in Henderson for two days next week.

Henderson and the Southern Nevada Health District teamed up to offer free tests, regardless of whether people seeking a test are experiencing symptoms, according to a city news release.

The drive-thru testing will be available Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to noon in the Fiesta Henderson parking garage, 777 W. Lake Mead Parkway. Up to 500 people can be tested each day.

Those with appointments should show up about 10 minutes before their scheduled time and enter the parking lot from Fiesta Henderson Boulevard. They will be directed to a testing station where they will be asked to give details such as their address, phone number and birth date. Government-issued identification must be visible through the window.

Workers will give instructions for self-collecting a sample. People should remain in their cars during the whole process.

The health district will provide results within one week.

Family members may show up in the same car and be tested at the same time, but each person must register separately.

To schedule an appointment, visit cityofhenderson.com, or call 702-267-4636 during the city’s business hours.

