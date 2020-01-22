62°F
Politics and Government

Freed named new boss at state administration department

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 22, 2020 - 2:32 pm
 

CARSON CITY — Gov. Steve Sisolak appointed longtime budget analyst Laura Freed to lead the Nevada Department of Administration, his office announced Wednesday.

Freed, who has worked in state government in Nevada since 2003, will oversee a dozen divisions as the new director of the department, including human resources, public works and purchasing.

Freed takes over for interim director Peter Long, who will return to his position as the administrator of the state’s Division of Human Resource Management. Long was serving in a temporary role after former director Deonne Contine resigned in November, citing family needs.

In a statement, Sisolak said that Freed had earned “a stellar reputation” during her 13 years as a budgetary analyst and administrator for the state.

“Laura’s extensive fiscal and operational experience with the state makes her a great fit to run the 12 multi-faceted divisions that fall under the Department of Administration. I also want to thank Peter Long for serving as interim director of the Department of Administration since November. I will forever be grateful for Mr. Long’s willingness to step up and serve during this transition,” Sisolak added.

In her nearly two decades of work as a state employee, Freed has worked as a program analyst for the Legislative Counsel Bureau, a deputy administrator overseeing regulatory services and most recently as an executive branch budget officer.

Freed will begin her new job on Jan. 27.

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.

