Friend turning over Comey’s memos to FBI

Former FBI Director James Comey testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 8, 2017. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Former FBI director James Comey speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Washington. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

WASHINGTON — A friend of former FBI Director James Comey said on Tuesday he is turning over any memos of Comey’s conversations with President Donald Trump in his possession to the FBI, MSNBC reported.

It said the friend, Columbia Law School professor Daniel Richman, confirmed to NBC News that “he’s now turning over any Comey memos that he has in his possession to the FBI.”

Comey, who was fired by Trump last month, said in congressional testimony last week that he gave a memo describing his conversations with Trump to a close friend and told him to share its contents with a reporter.

MSNBC reported that Richman also said Robert Mueller, the special counsel leading an investigation into Russian links with the Trump campaign during the 2016 U.S. presidential elections, has been in touch with the Senate Judiciary Committee to discuss how the panel can get access to the memos.