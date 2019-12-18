Full House begins impeachment hearing — LIVESTREAM

The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday morning takes up charges that President Donald Trump abused his power and obstructed Congress in pressuring Ukraine to investigate political rivals.

The Capitol is seen in Washington, early Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. President Donald Trump is on the cusp of being impeached by the House, with a historic debate set Wednesday on charges that he abused his power and obstructed Congress ahead of votes that will leave a defining mark on his tenure at the White House. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and House Judiciary Committee ranking member Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., during a House Rules Committee hearing on the impeachment against President Donald Trump, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)

Donna Shelley holds a sign in favor of the impeachment of President Donald Trump, while demonstrating in downtown Miami, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. The House of Representatives is expected to vote Wednesday on articles of impeachment. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Neil Bersin holds up a sign in favor of the impeachment of President Donald Trump as he joined dozens of demonstrators in downtown Miami, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. The House of Representatives is expected to vote Wednesday on articles of impeachment. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Demonstrators hold up signs in favor of the impeachment of President Donald Trump in downtown Miami, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. The House of Representatives is expected to vote Wednesday on articles of impeachment. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Wearing a T-shirt with a photo of President Donald Trump behind bars with the words, "Menace 2 Society," written above it, Kelly Greene picks a sign as she joined dozens of demonstrators in favor of the impeachment of the President, in downtown Miami, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. The House of Representatives is expected to vote Wednesday on articles of impeachment. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

A crowd gathers on Federal Plaza for a protest against President Donald Trump on the eve of a scheduled vote by the US House of Representatives on the two articles of impeachment against the president Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Jennifer Nellans of Des Moines holds a sign reading Impeach Now during an impeachment rally outside of the Iowa state capitol building in Des Moines, Iowa, on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. Hundreds of central Iowans gathered to rally for the impeachment of President Donald Trump. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP)

A few hundred people gathered at a rally on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul, to call for the impeachment of President Donald Trump, and his removal from office. It was one of hundreds of similar rallies held across the country on the night before the House of Representatives is expected to vote on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. (Christine T. Nguyen/Minnesota Public Radio via AP)

UPDATE: The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday morning takes up charges that President Donald Trump abused his power and obstructed Congress in pressuring Ukraine to investigate political rivals.

The impeachment proceedings begin at 6 a.m. Las Vegas time and can be watched here. The final vote is expected between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. local time.

The original story continues below:

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump lashed out Tuesday at House Democrats over his expected impeachment as the Senate’s leaders struggled on their own with terms of a likely trial that would decide his fate.

Trump fired off a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on White House stationery that accused Democrats of “perversion of justice and abuse of power” for seeking to remove him from office.

The six-page letter was sent as debate intensified in the Rules Committee over the terms of impeachment proceedings, which will begin Wednesday on the House floor.

Trump was resigned to impeachment by the House, but he chastised Democrats for taking the rare measure.

“One hundred years from now, when people look back at this affair, I want them to understand it, and learn from it, so that it can never happen to another president again,” Trump wrote.

Pelosi, in a letter to Democratic colleagues, said House members took the oath of office that “makes us custodians of the Constitution.

“If we do not act, we will be derelict in our duty,” Pelosi wrote.

The House vote for impeachment would send the charges to the Senate, which would weigh the charges in a trial that is likely to come at the first of the year.

“If a trial comes to the United States Senate, then it is my job to take that very solemnly and seriously,” Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., told the Review-Journal. “I’m going to do my homework and keep an open mind and see what’s presented.”

Meanwhile, Senate leaders battled over the witnesses who would be called during a trial and the length of the process.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., the Senate minority leader, asked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to call four witnesses, including acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and John Bolton, the former national security adviser.

“Each witness we named was directly involved in the events that led to the charges made by the House,” Schumer said in a letter.

But McConnell appeared to reject Schumer’s request, saying that if the “slapdash” impeachment case in the House is that thin, then “the House should not impeach in the first place.”

So far, Congress remains split along party lines over impeachment.

Trump would become the third president to be impeached by the House, following Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998. Both were acquitted by the Senate.

Richard Nixon resigned after the House Judiciary Committee approved articles of impeachment but before a full House vote.

House Rules Chairman Jim McGovern, D-Mass., said the evidence made it clear that Trump should be impeached because he violated the Constitution by inviting foreign interference in the upcoming campaign “just to win his re-election.”

McGovern said Trump’s actions moved the nation closer to those countries with strong-armed dictators that the president seems to embrace.

But Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., the ranking Republican on the Rules Committee, said the rush to impeach the president by Democrats would be remembered as “a sad day” for the House as an institution and the democratic process.

“This is not the result of a fair process,” Cole said. “There is no way this can or should be viewed as legitimate.”

Wednesday’s debate on the House floor will center on two articles of impeachment, one for abuse of power and one for obstruction of Congress, stemming from the president’s telephone call with the Ukrainian president on July 25.

The House Judiciary Committee found that Trump sought foreign interference in the 2020 election by asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to announce investigations into political rival Joe Biden and a debunked theory that Ukraine, not Russia, meddled in the past presidential election.

A 650-page report released Monday by the committee states that Trump coerced Ukraine for the political investigations while his administration withheld nearly $400 million in military aid.

Democrats also charged Trump with obstruction of Congress for ordering administration officials not to comply with subpoenas to testify before House investigators or produce documents.

In his letter to Pelosi, Trump called the charges against him “a completely disingenuous, meritless and baseless invention of your imagination.”

“It is time for you and the highly partisan Democrats in Congress to immediately cease this impeachment fantasy and get back to work for the American People,” Trump wrote in the letter.

“While I have no expectation that you will do so, I write this letter to you for the purpose of history and to put my thoughts on a permanent and indelible record,” Trump wrote.

The impeachment debate in the House has solidified along party lines, with Democrats expected to approve legislation to impeach the president over united Republican opposition.

Not one Republican has announced support for the impeachment legislation.

Pelosi said Democratic leaders were not whipping the vote. That would allow several with competitive congressional districts won by Trump in 2016 to break away.

All three Nevada Democrats, Dina Titus, Steven Horsford and Susie Lee, said they would vote for the articles of impeachment.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.